Chalk up yet another accomplishment for Kade Snell as the Wallace College-Dothan baseball standout has been named the state’s Community College Athlete of the Year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Snell, a University of Alabama signee who started his college career at Auburn, was recently named the All-South District Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year for the Alabama Community College Conference after previously being named the All-South Division Player of the Year, Pitcher of the Year and first team All-South Division designated hitter.

In compiling a 10-0 record in 14 games started for the Govs on the mound this past season, Snell had a 1.86 earned run average, which was best in the state. He also recorded a state-best 87 strikeouts.

But the former Wicksburg High School standout has been much more than just a dominant left-handed pitcher. The versatile Snell, who also played first base at times, was a designated hitter and played a few games in left field, was also a force at the plate.

Snell hit for a .393 average, drove in a state-best 70 runs and hit 13 homers on the season in helping Wallace to a 42-19 record and runner-up finish in the state tournament. Snell even showed his speed in stealing nine bases.

Snell will be recognized during the annual ASWA convention, which will be held Sunday at Jacksonville State University.