Wallace baseball run-rules Andrew College

Wallace Govs’ coach Mackey Sasser got what he wanted from his team Friday afternoon — a win. In his team’s final home game before the start of conference play, the Govs were not only able to get a win, they were able to run-rule the Andrew College Tigers.

The scheduled nine-inning contest ended after seven because the Govs had a 10-run lead, 12-2. With the victory, the Govs improved to 9-7 on the season.

“The win was important because you always want to win the game,” Sasser said. “But just as important for us is we played a lot of guys today. We’ve got to know who we can count on with conference play starting next week,”

In addition to numerous position players, Wallace used four different pitchers. Not because they had to, but because Sasser wanted to get them all some work.And they all performed well.

The quartet combined to only give up three hits in the game while striking out seven. Equally as important, they didn’t walk a single batter, but there was one batter who was hit by a pitch.