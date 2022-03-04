Wallace baseball run-rules Andrew College

Wallace Govs’ coach Mackey Sasser got what he wanted from his team Friday afternoon — a win. In his team’s final home game before the start of conference play, the Govs were not only able to get a win, they were able to run-rule the Andrew College Tigers.
The scheduled nine-inning contest ended after seven because the Govs had a 10-run lead, 12-2. With the victory, the Govs improved to 9-7 on the season.
“The win was important because you always want to win the game,” Sasser said. “But just as important for us is we played a lot of guys today. We’ve got to know who we can count on with conference play starting next week,”
In addition to numerous position players, Wallace used four different pitchers. Not because they had to, but because Sasser wanted to get them all some work.And they all performed well.
The quartet combined to only give up three hits in the game while striking out seven. Equally as important, they didn’t walk a single batter, but there was one batter who was hit by a pitch.
Former Wicksburg standout Cade Snell (who also served as the team’s designated hitter) started the game and pitched three scoreless innings to earn the win. The only runs the Tigers scored came in the sixth inning off pitcher Clete Hartzog. A lead-off error opened the door for the scoring.
“Our pitching has improved and we’re getting better swings at the plate,” Sasser said. “But we still need improvement on the defensive side. We’re making too many routine errors. That can really cost us, especially in a close game.”
The Govs scored a single run in the bottom of the second to get their scoring started when Calin Smith singled to left field to plate Zane Faulk, who led off the inning with a double.
Two more runs came in the third thanks to an RBI single by Snell and a Tiger error.
All three Gov runs in the fourth came off Smith’s bat as he blasted a three-run homer over the fence in right field. Smith went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and a walk.
After two additional runs in the sixth, the Govs ended the game by scoring four runs in the bottom of the seventh.
The hit that ended the game was a two-run single to right field by Jacob Pierce. It was the only hit in the game for Pierce, whose team had 12 total.
The Govs will travel to Cuthbert (Ga.) Saturday to take on Andrew. Wallace opens conference play at home Thursday against Coastal-Alabama South. The doubleheader gets underway at noon.