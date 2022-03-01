Wallace College baseball sweeps doubleheader

Carlos Nolasco pitched 4 1/3 innings and only gave up one run. Brooks Byers pitched the final 2 2/3 innings to earn the save.

That combination and 12 hits from the Wallace Govs were enough to earn a 7-3 win over the Grand Rapids Raiders in game one of their doubleheader Tuesday afternoon.

Game two was pretty much over in the first inning. Grand Rapids starting pitcher Mason Hammond had trouble finding the strike zone and the Govs took advantage. Wallace scored three runs in the bottom of the first and two more in the second to complete their scoring and come away with a 5-1 win.

The Govs sent nine batters to the plate in that first inning. Only one of the nine got a hit.

Hammond walked four, hit a batter, and threw two wild pitches that resulted in the Govs first two runs. The only hit of the inning came from Michael Machin, which plated the Govs third run with his single to left field.

In the second inning, after Isaiah Hernandez walked, Zane Faulk and Jake Killingsworth each hit back-to-back RBI doubles.

The Raiders only run came in the top of the second, and it came on a wild pitch.