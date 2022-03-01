Wallace College baseball sweeps doubleheader

Carlos Nolasco pitched 4 1/3 innings and only gave up one run. Brooks Byers pitched the final 2 2/3 innings to earn the save.
That combination and 12 hits from the Wallace Govs were enough to earn a 7-3 win over the Grand Rapids Raiders in game one of their doubleheader Tuesday afternoon.
Game two was pretty much over in the first inning. Grand Rapids starting pitcher Mason Hammond had trouble finding the strike zone and the Govs took advantage. Wallace scored three runs in the bottom of the first and two more in the second to complete their scoring and come away with a 5-1 win.
The Govs sent nine batters to the plate in that first inning. Only one of the nine got a hit.
Hammond walked four, hit a batter, and threw two wild pitches that resulted in the Govs first two runs. The only hit of the inning came from Michael Machin, which plated the Govs third run with his single to left field.
In the second inning, after Isaiah Hernandez walked, Zane Faulk and Jake Killingsworth each hit back-to-back RBI doubles.
The Raiders only run came in the top of the second, and it came on a wild pitch.
In the first game, Nolasco only gave up two hits in his time on the mound. One of those hits came in the first inning when Caleb Engelsman’s single brought in a run after lead-off batter Jacob Gumieny had walked.
Offensively, the Govs scored two runs in the second, two in the fourth, and put the game away with three runs in the fifth.
Wallace put together four consecutive hits in the bottom of the second to get on the scoreboard. The first run came on an RBI single by Gio Ferraro. The second run scored when Chaz Salter reached on an error.
Auston Welsh knocked in the third run of the game with his RBI single in the fourth. A ground out by Salter brought in the fourth.
When the Raiders brought in reliever Riley Hawkins in the fifth to replace starting pitcher Kellan Smith, that’s when the Govs bats really got going. The Govs first five batters reached base before an out was recorded. Singles for RBIs from Snell and Killingsworth plated the first two runs, while a bases-loaded walk to Ferraro plated the third.
The Raiders did manage to score a pair of runs off Byers in the sixth with the help of a Govs error, but the game was never in jeopardy.
The Govs will play at home Thursday afternoon when they host Andrew College, and will travel to Cuthbert, Ga., Saturday afternoon to complete the four game series.