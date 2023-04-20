ENTERPRISE - “We hit the ball well today and our pitchers threw strikes," Wallace coach Ryan Ihle said. “I think we only had three walks all day long. Basically we controlled what we could control.”

That’s what Ihle said after watching his Govs sweep a conference doubleheader from Enterprise State on Thursday.

Wallace won the first game 11-1 and then ended Game 2 early with a 12-2 five-inning win.

Enterprise coach Bubba Frichter had almost the same comments, just in the opposite direction.

“They hit the ball and we didn’t,” Frichter said. “They pitched well and we didn’t. There’s not much more that can be said."

The sweep gives the Govs a 13-7 conference record, second behind Bishop State. Enterprise falls to 8-14.

Offensively in the first game, the Govs pounded eight hits against five different Enterprise pitchers.

Wallace only scored in four innings, but in each of those innings they scored multiple runs, three coming in the second inning.

After reaching base on a hit-by-pitch, Warrick Wilmot later came around to score the first run on a wild pitch. Brody Capps singled and later scored on a ground out from Slade Seaborn. The final two runs on a double by Corey Berry.

Four runs scored in the fourth on a wild pitch, a two-RBI double from Grayson Ashe, and an RBI single by Sean Darnell to give the Govs a 7-0 lead.

The Boll Weevils scored their only run in the bottom of the fifth. David Hudson singled to right field and came home on a single from Caden Turrell. But any hope of a Weevil comeback was thrashed when the Govs added two runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh.

In Game 2, the Govs picked up where they left off, scoring eight runs before the Boll Weevils even came to bat. T

The Govs sent 14 batters to the plate in that first inning and Enterprise starter Joey Garrett was knocked out of the game after facing only nine of them. Every single batter in the Govs' starting lineup reached base with either a hit, a walk or a hit-by-pitch. Wilmot led the way with a two-RBI double and another RBI when he was hit by a pitch.

After the eight-run first, the Govs tacked on three more in the second, and one final run in the fifth.

The Boll Weevils two runs came in the bottom of the sixth. Both of those runs came after starter Brooks Byers had been taken out of the game.

The Govs and Boll Weevils will complete their four-game series with a doubleheader on the Wallace campus Saturday at noon.