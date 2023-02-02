When the Wallace College Govs open the 2023 baseball season Friday afternoon, it will be a new season in more ways than one. For the first time in 25 years, longtime coach Mackey Sasser will not be in the dugout after retiring this past year.

Instead, the Govs will be led by first-year head coach Ryan Ihle. Although Ihle is the new man, he is not new to Wallace or the Govs' baseball team. Last year he served as Sasser’s top assistant. Even though this weekend will mark the first time Ihle is in charge of the program, as he prepares for opening day Ihle says nerves aren’t playing a role.

“I wouldn’t say I’m nervous,” he said. “I would just say I’m ready to get started. We’ve prepared well and we’re tired of intersquad games and playing against each other. We’re all itching to get started."

The Govs begin the season playing in the Visit Panama City Beach College Baseball Classic, which takes place Friday through Sunday in Panama City Beach. In their first game the Govs will take on State College of Florida on Friday afternoon at 1 p.m.

Like most Florida junior college teams, State College began its season last weekend and the team had an impressive opening.

“I don’t know a whole lot about them,” Ihle said. “But I do know they are a solid team with some good arms. They threw a no-hitter last weekend.”

Tasked with getting the Govs off on the right foot is Wicksburg native and Alabama commit Kade Snell. While Snell will take the mound first, Ihle said he doesn’t have a set rotation just yet. He’s just going to mix-and-match and see what the situation dictates.

Snell will be part of an equally balanced freshmen-to-sophomore team to start the season. Four freshmen are expected to be in the opening day lineup. They include Corey Berry (Acworth, Ga.) at shortstop, Sean Darnell (Wetumpka) at second base, Brody Capps (Phenix City) in right field, and Ellis Yohn (Smiths Station) or Grayson Ashe (Montgomery) at catcher. The designated hitter is Warrick Wilmot (Panama City Beach) who will also play first base when Snell is on the mound.

Sophomore starters include Carlos Vasquez (Lawrence, Kan.) at third base, Jayce James (Eufaula) in left field, and Logan Johnson (Pigeon Forge, Tenn.) in centerfield.

One of the big things Ihle likes about this squad is the team chemistry. He says most of the team came in together and they all got along from the start.

“We’ll be able to pitch,” Ihle said. “At least we’ll throw strikes. We’ll also be able to play defense. That is one of the things we had to upgrade from last year. We made too many errors.”

As for team power, Ihle said, “Of course we’ve got Kade, but I don’t think we’ll be hitting a ton of home runs. We’ve got some guys who can hit doubles in the gap and drive in runs. You’ll probably see us bunt a lot of guys over to get them in scoring position.”

With a change at the top, there is always the question of how Ihle’s philosophy will differ from Sasser’s.

“I can’t say there is going to be a huge difference,” he said. “We going to play hard and we’re going to get after it on defense. We also want to score a lot of runs. The big thing now is we’re all excited to get going.”

The tournament will feature 16 of the top junior college baseball programs from around the country. All games will be played at the Publix Sports Park in Panama City Beach. The championship game will be played Sunday.