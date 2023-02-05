PANAMA CITY BEACH — The Wallace College Govs and the Gulf Coast Commodores were tied 3-3 heading into the sixth inning on Sunday.

Wallace scored three big runs in the inning and that made the difference, leading to a 7-4 victory and giving the Govs the championship of the prestigious Visit Panama City Beach Baseball Classic.

That memorable sixth inning began when the seventh place hitter in the lineup, Sean Darnell, reached base on an infield single. That was immediately followed by a single to center field from Grayson Ashe and a bunt single from Corey Berry to load the bases and flip the lineup over.

Now back at the top of the lineup, Logan Johnson untied the game with a two-run single to right field. Carlos Vasquez then hit into a double play, but that allowed Berry to score from third base and put the Govs up 6-3.

The Govs would add another run in top of the seventh on an RBI single from Berry, while the Commodores scored their final run on an error in the bottom half of the inning.

The win in the championship game means the Govs have begun the 2023 season with a 4-0 record. It’s not something new head coach Ryan Ihle had thought about.

“I didn’t dream about it, but I always thought it was possible,” Ihle said. “We had worked hard in the fall and early spring.”

One tournament official said this tournament featured 16 of the best junior college baseball teams in the country, so for Wallace to bring a championship back to Dothan is quite an accomplishment.

“It’s great to win something like this,” Ihle said. “But this is only four of nearly 60 games. We haven’t proven anything yet. But if we continue to work hard and play like this, hopefully there will be many more moments like this.”

The team wasn’t the only one to bring home some hardware. Pitcher/designated hitter Kade Snell was named the Don Sutton Most Valuable Player.

“This is a great honor, but I’m more proud of that big cup (trophy) over there,” Snell said. “This was a team effort and I couldn’t be happier about that.”

Snell got the scoring going for the Govs in the top of the first when he hit a two-run homer long over the right field fence. Ellis Yohn later doubled to right field to plate the third run.

Gulf Coast tied the contest by scoring two in the bottom of the second and one in the third.

Wallace 3, Andrew College 2: On Saturday night, for the second consecutive game the Wallace Govs got a walk off win to send the team to the championship game. And for the second consecutive game, Brody Capps was responsible for the go-home win.

This time the opponent was the Andrew College Tigers and once again the score was tied 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning. Exercising extreme patience at the plate, the Govs were able to get three consecutive walks off two different Andrew pitchers.

Then Capps hit a deep fly ball to the right field corner, enabling Logan Johnson to score and give the Govs a 3-2 victory and send the team into the championship game Sunday.

“I had told Warrick Wilmot (the batter scheduled to hit after Capps) that if I came up to hit I was going to walk it off,” Capps said. “I was aware of the situation and I am getting more and more confident with each bat. I struggled early on, but it’s not how you start. It’s how you finish.”

“This is not the prettiest win I’ve ever been associated with,” head coach Ryan Ihle said. “We missed several opportunities to score. We’ve got to give credit to their pitchers. They kept us off balance all game and made it difficult to get hits.”

Andrew jumped out to an early lead in the game without the benefit of a hit. Starting pitcher Christian Ford walked lead-off batter Trevor Grustkva, who then went to second on a balk and third on a passed ball. He scored on passed ball.

No sooner had the Tigers garnered the lead than the Govs took it back. In their half of the first, Logan Johnson led off with a triple to the right centerfield gap. Two batters later, Kade Snell hit a triple of his own to plate Johnson. Snell scored on a wild pitch to give the Govs a 2-1 lead.

The Tigers tied the game in the top of the fifth. Ford walked two and gave up a single to load the bases. Thomas Murcia then connected for a sacrifice fly to right field. Ford was then replaced by Wicksburg’s Jackson Glover, who struck out JT Whatley to end the threat. Glover also pitched a scoreless sixth and seventh to earn the win.

“I had confidence in my stuff,” Glover said of his performance. “My change-up wasn’t working to well, but I was able to locate my fastball. Then all I had to do was rely on my defense.”