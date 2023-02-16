In a game to honor patriotism, just after the national anthem finished playing the Enterprise State Boll Weevils got things going with a bomb. That solo homer off the bat of Caden Turrell briefly gave the Boll Weevils a 1-0 lead - very brief.

In the bottom of the first, Wallace College sent 12 batters to the plate. The first seven reached base before the Boll Weevils were able to record an out. Wallace scored seven runs in the inning en route to an 18-10 victory at Northcutt Field on Thursday night.

“Ultimately, I’m glad we got to play because this is such a meaningful game,” Wallace coach Ryan Ihle said of leading off this year’s Hits for Heroes series. The games are to honor and support military veterans.

“We swung the bats well, but we gave up way too many runs," Ihle said. "We’ve got a lot to clean up.”

“It came down to two really big innings,” Enterprise coach Bubba Frichter said.

That was a seven-run first inning and a six-run seventh inning for Wallace.

“I’m not into moral victories, but I am proud of our guys," Frichter said. "We could have laid down and quit but we kept battling.”

Despite the Govs building a huge lead, at one point as much as 11 runs, the game turned into an offensive slugfest.

The Govs tallied 16 hits in the nine-inning contest and only struck out five times. The Boll Weevils had 12 hits of their own while striking out six times against five different Wallace pitchers.

Offensively, the Govs were led by Jayce James who went 4-for-5 at the plate with three RBIs. Grayson Ashe went 3-for-4 with a double and a walk and two RBIs. Brody Capps was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

The Govs scored seven runs in the first, three in the second, one in the fourth, six in the seventh, and one more in the eighth.

Enterprise scored one run in the first, two in the third, one each in the fourth and fifth, and five in eighth.

Enterprise was led by Turrell who went 4-for-5 with a home run and an RBI. Caden Slappey was 2-for-3 with a walk, a hit-by-pitch and three RBIs.

The Govs will next play in Tifton, Ga., against Abraham Baldwin. Enterprise will play Tuesday at Marion Military Institute.