Wallace College, Enterprise State split doubleheader

ENTERPRISE—The difference in the two games between Wallace College and Enterprise State Sunday afternoon wasn’t who won, it was who could make the most mistakes and lose.
In the first game, Enterprise pitchers walked nine Wallace batters and hit three more. Those 12 free passes resulted in a 12-6 Wallace victory.
In game two, the Wallace Govs committed five errors — including four in one crucial inning. That resulted in a 6-5 Boll Weevil victory.
Sunday’s doubleheader was the final two games of the four-game series. Wallace won the series 3-1 in their first conference games of the season. Enterprise begins conference play at 1-3.
Enterprise began Game 2 with a lead-off double from Connor Purvis. He later scored on a pick-off attempt at third base, the Govs’ first error.
The Govs tied the game in the top of the third when Ethan Kavanagh singled and later scored on a ground out, and took the lead in the fourth when the Boll Weevils committed an error allowing Boris Pena to score.
But in the bottom of the fourth the Govs defense was practically non-existent. The Boll Weevils scored five runs in the inning after Wallace committed four errors. The Boll Weevils only managed one hit in the inning, an RBI triple from Micah McLeod, but the Boll Weevils led 6-2.
However, the Govs didn’t go down easy. In the fifth inning the Govs got a little closer when Zane Faulk hit a solo home run over the fence in the deepest part of the ballpark in center field.
It got even scarier for ESCC in the top of the seventh inning when Pena nailed a two-run homer in left center field to pull the Govs within one before Ethan Stinson of New Brockton was able to get the final out. That preserved the win for Maddox Herring, a former Ariton standout.
Game 1 wasn’t a textbook example of how to play the game of baseball either.
Through the first three innings, the Govs and the Boll Weevils traded runs and traded the lead. But beginning in the fourth, the Govs pulled away and the game was never close after that.
With the game tied 5-5, Wallace scored three runs in the top of the fourth, three more in the fifth, and three add-on runs in the seventh. In that same time frame, the Boll Weevil managed only one run. That was an RBI triple from Micah McLeod.
“These games were a combination of everything that has been going on this year,” Enterprise State coach Bubba Frichter. “We haven’t been able to practice, we haven’t been able to play, and we’re dealing with all the Covid stuff. We haven’t been able to establish much of a routine and it shows.”
Wallace coach Mackey Sasser agreed, adding. “You can see it in our pitching and our fielding. We walked to many guys and we made a ton of errors. I think we’ll get better but we’ve got to have some consistency.”