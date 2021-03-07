Wallace College, Enterprise State split doubleheader

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, the Govs didn’t go down easy. In the fifth inning the Govs got a little closer when Zane Faulk hit a solo home run over the fence in the deepest part of the ballpark in center field.

It got even scarier for ESCC in the top of the seventh inning when Pena nailed a two-run homer in left center field to pull the Govs within one before Ethan Stinson of New Brockton was able to get the final out. That preserved the win for Maddox Herring, a former Ariton standout.

Game 1 wasn’t a textbook example of how to play the game of baseball either.

Through the first three innings, the Govs and the Boll Weevils traded runs and traded the lead. But beginning in the fourth, the Govs pulled away and the game was never close after that.

With the game tied 5-5, Wallace scored three runs in the top of the fourth, three more in the fifth, and three add-on runs in the seventh. In that same time frame, the Boll Weevil managed only one run. That was an RBI triple from Micah McLeod.

“These games were a combination of everything that has been going on this year,” Enterprise State coach Bubba Frichter. “We haven’t been able to practice, we haven’t been able to play, and we’re dealing with all the Covid stuff. We haven’t been able to establish much of a routine and it shows.”