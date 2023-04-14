It didn’t take the Wallace College baseball team long to show they weren’t intimidated by the No. 1-ranked team in the country.

In their first go-around at the plate, the Govs scored three runs in the first inning of game one against the LSU Eunice Bengals. That first inning was just a sign of things to come as the Govs went on to win 10-2.

But the second game was a different story. The Govs hit several balls hard, but more often than not they hit what could best be described as “at-em” balls. The result was a 13-1 loss.

“I learned we can compete with the best of them,” Wallace coach Ryan Ihle said. “I will ride with them to play anybody. But what our guys have got to learn is how to play when things aren’t going right. If things aren’t going your way, you’ve got to find a way to turn things around.”

In the opener, the Govs got four hits off Bengal starter Colin Benge in the first inning and scored three runs. Entering the game, Benge was statistically the best pitcher in all of junior college baseball.

Carlos Vasques doubled to centerfield and Ellis Yohn walked. Both scored on a two-RBI double from Ellis Yohn. Yohn came home on a single from Brody Capps.

The lead doubled in the second inning. All three runs scored on a three-run home run by Kade Snell to put the Govs up 6-0.

Benge walked the first two batters in the third inning, and the country’s best pitcher was knocked out of the game.

In the meantime, Wallace starter Dylan Dickert was rolling right along. He only allowed one run in his four innings of work.

“I was a little bit nervous at the beginning of the game because I knew the team we were playing,” said Dickert, the reigning ACCC Pitcher of the Week. “They are a good team, but once the game got going, I settled in and I was able to dominate like I knew I could.

“My fastball was dominant today and I was able to mix in my off-speed stuff. But I always came back to my fastball.”

The Govs went on to add one run in the fifth inning and tacked on three more in the sixth. The Bengals final run came in the top of the seventh.

The Bengals were dominant in game two. The only run the Govs managed came on a home run by Snell in the sixth inning. It was Snell’s 10th home run of the season.

The Govs and the Bengals will complete their three-game series with a nine-inning contest Saturday. The game will begin at noon on the Wallace campus.