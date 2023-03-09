When Colton Dorsey got to the ballpark Thursday afternoon, he knew there was a good chance he might be pitching. He had no idea he would be hitting.

But the freshman pitcher from Panama City did more than hit. He got the game-winning, walk-off hit for the Wallace Govs against the Coastal Alabama South Sun Chiefs.

In the bottom of the eighth inning with the score tied 2-2, Dorsey lined a single to right field that gave the Govs a 3-2 win.

Game two of the conference opener doubleheader wasn’t even close as the Govs won in a 14-3 blowout. The game ended after five innings because of the run-rule.

Dorsey actually got the win in two ways. He came on in the eighth inning to pitch, so he also earned the victory on the mound. But it wasn’t his pitching that everyone was talking about after the game.

“This was awesome.” Dorsey said of his game-winning swing and first at-bat of his college career. “I haven’t hit the ball since high school so it’s been a long time. I wasn’t trying to do too much,” he continued. “I just wanted to put the ball in play.”

Dorsey becomes the first Wallace pitcher to get a hit this season. It capped off a closely-fought contest in which Wallace trailed most of the game.

The Sun Chiefs took an early lead in the third inning. Logan Kreske hit a two-RBI single off Wallace starter Kade Snell. It was one of six hits Snell allowed in four innings of work.

Wallace got one of the runs back in bottom of the third on an RBI single from Ellis Yohn. The Govs tied the game in bottom of the sixth on a double by then pinch-hitter Snell.

The game was still tied at the end of the seven-inning contest. But with one out in the bottom of the eighth, Brody Capps singled to right field. With two outs, Snell was intentionally walked. Because the designated hitter had been eliminated with Snell now batting, that meant the pitcher had to hit. With the game on the line, Dorsey was able to connect for the solid single to right field.

It didn’t take long for the Govs to get their scoring started in the second game. Ellis Yohn got things going with solo home run in the bottom of the first.

And just as they did in the first game, the Sun Chiefs scored all of their runs in a single inning. In the top of the second, Joe Thomas hit a solo homer and Parker Tubb hit a two-RBI single to briefly give the Chiefs a 3-2 lead.

After that, it was all Wallace. The Govs scored five runs in the second inning thanks to a two-run double from Warrick Wilmot, a two-run homer from Snell, and an RBI single from Carlos Vasquez.

Eight additional runs scored in the third inning. It was highlighted by a three-run blast from Brody Capps.

“We had a totally different approach in the second game,” Wallace coach Ryan Ihle said. “We were too passive in the first game. In the second game we were a lot more aggressive. Credit their pitching in the first game for keeping us off-balance. Credit our hitters in the second game.”

The Govs have begun conference play with a record of 2-0. The back half of the series will be played Saturday at noon in Bay Minette.