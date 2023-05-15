OXFORD — It just wasn’t the Wallace Govs day. In the championship game of the ACCC Baseball Tournament, the Govs fell behind the Shelton State Bucs and were never able to catch up.

Shelton put four runs on the scoreboard in the first inning and never looked back. The Govs got two of those runs back in the bottom half of the inning but that was as close as they would get as Shelton went on the win the game 15-3 and claim the state title.

For Wallace, it was the third consecutive year to finish as runner-up. This time it was under first year coach Ryan Ihle, who before the tournament began was named Southern Division Coach of the Year.

“I couldn’t be more proud of a team,” Ihle said. “This team had the most heart and the most physical toughness of any team I’ve ever been around. We had so many injuries this year and we were short on players because of it.

"But we fought and never gave up. I know the guys are disappointed right now, but I am proud of them. They should be proud of their accomplishments this year.”

After coming through the loser’s bracket, the Govs had to play extra games and it took its toll on the pitching staff. The Govs used five pitchers in Monday’s game. Only once in the nine innings were they able to get Shelton out 1-2-3.

After the four-run first inning, Shelton added two in the second inning, five in the fourth, two in the sixth, one in the seventh, and one each in the eighth and ninth. The Govs were only able to add one more run. That came in the fifth inning when Brody Capps hit a sacrifice fly to score Sean Darnell who had reached on a single.

The Govs did place three players on the All-tournament team: pitcher/designated hitter Kade Snell, third baseman Carlos Vasquez, and left fielder Ellis Yohn.