Wallace College Govs one win away from state baseball title

One win. That’s all that stands between the Wallace Govs and an ACCC baseball championship.

The Govs earned their trip to the title game by soundly defeating the Shelton State Buccaneers late Sunday night at Eagle Stadium in Ozark.

The Govs didn’t just open the door when the opportunity presented itself, they kicked the door down with a solid 12-0 victory over a very good Shelton State team.

“My freshman pitcher was just outstanding,” Wallace coach Mackey Sasser said. “He showed the world what he was made of. The moment wasn’t too big for him. Every time he got into trouble, he pitched his way out of it.”

That freshman pitcher was Dakota Copeland. All he did was pitch seven complete innings, struck out seven and gave up only three hits. This was to a team that entered the tournament with a team batting average over .320.

“To tell you the truth, I didn’t really have my best stuff,” Copeland said. “But I had confidence in my pitching.

"I just kept pounding the strike zone. I relied mostly on my fastball, but my curveball helped to keep them off balance.”