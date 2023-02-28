Nine innings weren’t enough for Wallace College in its first home game of the season. Heading into the bottom of the 10th, the Govs trailed the Gulf Coast Commodores 10-9.

The inning began simple enough when Gulf Coast pitcher Blake Thomas walked Warrick Wilmot. Thomas followed that with a walk to Kade Snell. After both runners moved up on a wild pitch, Ellis Yohn was intentionally walked to load the bases and then Brody Capps was able to tie the game with sacrifice fly to left field.

But that was only the first out of the inning. Corey Berry then drew a walk to once again load the bases. What happened next could best be described as a walk-off error.

With the Commodores playing their infielders in, Jayce James hit a hard hit ground ball directly at the second baseman. The throw came home and could have possibly started an inning-ending double play, but instead the throw one-hopped the catcher and he was unable to hold on. That allowed Snell to come home and score the winning run, giving the Govs an 11-10 victory.

“Coach has been telling us to hit the ball on the ground and force them to make plays,” James said. “But I thought it was going to be an out. I was running hard to first base and then I heard everybody start to scream and saw them running on the field and I realized we had won the game. It wasn’t pretty, but it got the job done.”

This game saw six lead changes and that is something that has Gov head coach Ryan Ihle concerned.

“We’ve got to figure out our pitching staff,” Ihle said. “We’d get a lead and then we’d give it right back the next inning. We may have to get creative. We’re not playing very well right now, but I’m never going to complain about a walk-off win.”

Gulf Coast began the game by scoring two runs in the top of the first inning. Wallace took the lead by scoring three runs in the bottom of the second. But as Ihle said, that lead quickly vanished when the Commodores scored two runs in the top of the third. The Govs tied the game 4-4 in the bottom of the inning with a run of their own.

From there it was back-and-forth. Wallace scored single runs in the fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth before ending the game with two runs in the 10.

The Commodores scored four runs in the seventh, and one each in the eighth and 10th.

The Govs will play at home Thursday against Central Alabama. The game begins at 1 p.m.