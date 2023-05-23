There’s a good reason the Wallace College Govs finished second in the state for junior college baseball. It’s called talent.

The ACCC has announced that five different Wallace players have been honored with postseason awards.

Topping the list is Kade Snell of Wicksburg. Snell was previously named the All-South Division Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year. Now he as added another title. Snell has been named the All-District Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year. That essentially means coaches think the University of Alabama commit is the best in the state.

But Snell is not alone. Carlos Vasquez, the Govs' third baseman, has been named the All-District Infielder of the Year as well as All-South Division Infielder. Both Snell and Vasquez are sophomores.

“I am honored,” Vasquez said upon hearing the news. “It just goes to show what Coach Ryan (Ihle) said, 'Hard work pays off.' I worked hard all season long, and so did the rest of the team. I couldn’t have achieved any of this without my teammates.”

Vasquez hit .429 this season with three home runs and had 42 RBIs. He has received offers from at least five different Division I schools. He said he will make a decision soon. He just wants to do what is best for him.

Unlike Snell and Vasquez, Grayson Ashe of Montgomery, the Govs' catcher, is a freshman. Ashe has been named the All-South Division Catcher of the Year.

Ashe hit .270 with six home runs this past season. But Ashe is most known for defense, hard work and tenacity. He threw out nearly 50 percent of would-be base stealers while often catching both games of a doubleheader.

“I really didn’t expect this,” Ashe said. “Coming in as a freshman in this league, there is a lot to learn — especially since these are all new teams to me. I want to thank Coach Ryan for everything he taught me and helping me progress as much as I have.”

Named to the All-South Division second team are another pair of freshmen. First baseman Warrick Wilmot of Panama City Beach and second baseman Sean Darnell were both named as infielders, while Ellis Yohn of Smiths Station was named as the designated hitter.

While several Gov players received awards, so did the team leader, Coach Ryan Ihle. In his first year as head coach, Ihle was named All-South Division Coach of the Year.

“It’s not about me,” Ihle said. “I’m fortunate enough to have players like Carlos and Kade. They came out every day and did the hard work. They are the ones that made me look good. I’m glad they allowed me to be their leader.”