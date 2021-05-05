Wallace College Govs set for ACCC Baseball Tournament in Ozark

Wallace coach Mackey Sasser said he’s glad to be playing baseball, but he said this year’s ACCC Tournament at Eagle Stadium in Ozark is nothing special to him. After all, he’s been to a bunch of them.
“Who it’s really special for is a lot of our players,” Sasser said.
Like so many other things, the 2020 ACCC tournament was cancelled. Even though the tournament is being played this year, a lot of restrictions remain in place. Most notably, there will be a limit on the number of fans who can attend the games that begin on Thursday.
Players will not be able to return later to watch other teams play. All players and umpires will have their temperatures taken prior to their game. And what may be a benefit to some, the teams will not be allowed to take infield prior to each game.
“I told our players not to worry about any of this stuff,” Sasser said. “We can only control what we can control. Their job is just to play baseball and that’s all we want them to do. Concentrate on the game. Everything else will take care of itself.”
Being unable to take infield could be an advantage to Wallace and a few other teams. Those are the ones who know how the Eagle Stadium infield plays. Besides Wallace, only LBW, Coastal Alabama-North and Coastal Alabama-South have played at Eagle Stadium this year.
The Govs begin play Friday morning at 10 against Wallace-Hanceville. Sasser said he doesn’t know a whole lot about this year’s Hanceville team, but he has faced veteran coach Randy Putman plenty of times in the past.
Putman has coached at Wallace State Hanceville for 31 years. In the shortened 2020 season, he earned his 1100th win. Coincidentally, Putman is the father-in-law of Enterprise State coach Bubba Frichter.
“Coach Putman always brings a well-prepared team to the tournament,” Sasser said. “He finished third (in the North Division) this year, but usually he’s right there at the top. I know he’s got a bunch of lefties (pitchers) but we’ve got to be prepared for anything.”
“We know that everybody in this tournament is good and anybody can win it,” Sasser continued. “The first two days are usually a pitcher’s duel, but after that the hitters take over.”
When it comes to pitching, the Govs Clete Hartzog is third in the state when it comes to strikeouts with 71. The Govs also have Chase Wilkerson who threw a no-hitter last month and was named Pitcher of the Week.
As for batting average, the Govs have the top two hitters in the state. Zane Faulk is batting .439 while Ethan Kavanagh is close behind at .435. Faulk also leads the state with 63 RBIs and is fourth in the state with nine home runs.
“We’ve been swinging the bats pretty good lately,” Sasser said. “The key for us is to come up with the big hits. We need to put the ball in play when we have runners in scoring position.”
Overall, the Govs finished in second place in the South Division behind Chattahoochee Valley with a conference record of 24-8, 37-17 overall. While the Govs will not play until Friday morning, the tournament begins at 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon when LBW takes on Lawson State. The tournament is scheduled to conclude Tuesday.