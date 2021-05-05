Wallace College Govs set for ACCC Baseball Tournament in Ozark

Wallace coach Mackey Sasser said he’s glad to be playing baseball, but he said this year’s ACCC Tournament at Eagle Stadium in Ozark is nothing special to him. After all, he’s been to a bunch of them.

“Who it’s really special for is a lot of our players,” Sasser said.

Like so many other things, the 2020 ACCC tournament was cancelled. Even though the tournament is being played this year, a lot of restrictions remain in place. Most notably, there will be a limit on the number of fans who can attend the games that begin on Thursday.

Players will not be able to return later to watch other teams play. All players and umpires will have their temperatures taken prior to their game. And what may be a benefit to some, the teams will not be allowed to take infield prior to each game.

“I told our players not to worry about any of this stuff,” Sasser said. “We can only control what we can control. Their job is just to play baseball and that’s all we want them to do. Concentrate on the game. Everything else will take care of itself.”