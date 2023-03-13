After dropping the first game 10-5 of a doubleheader against Abraham Baldwin, the Wallace Govs needed a walk-off hit in game two to get a win. Actually it was more like a walk-off swinging bunt.

With two out and the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, Brexton Taft took a full swing but got on top of the ball. The result was a three-hopper down the third base line. Taft was able to beat the throw to first base, which allowed Warrick Wilmot (who had walked) to score the winning run and give the Govs a 7-6 victory on Monday afternoon.

“This was ugly baseball,” Wallace coach Ryan Ihle said of this non-conference affair. “It just goes to show you that you can’t take a day off when you play baseball in south Alabama. There are too many good teams out there.”

Game one got ugly in a hurry. It’s never a good sign when your team gives up five runs in the top of the first inning. That proved to be the case for the Govs in the opener.

Starting pitcher Caleb Muffoletto didn’t make it out of the first inning. He faced five batters and gave up three walks, hit a batter and allowed a single. All total, the Stallions scored five runs in the inning but reliever Brooks Byers had to come in and get all three outs

Although the Govs did come back to tie the game in the bottom of the second, it simply wasn’t enough. The Stallions would later add five more runs while the Govs didn’t score again.

The problem for the Govs was pitching. Three different Wallace pitchers gave up six walks and hit four batters. Those 10 free passes were more than the nine hits the Stallions had.

The Govs did move up to No. 11 in in the latest NJCAA Division I baseball poll. Wallace returns to conference play Thursday when it hosst Bishop State.