MARIANNA, Fla. — The Wallace College Govs dropped their first game of the season Sunday afternoon.

Playing in a round-robin event hosted by Chipola College, the Govs fell 4-1 to Central Alabama.

The Govs only managed five hits in the game while striking out six times.

“We were too passive and not very aggressive today, both at the plate and on the mound,” Wallace coach Ryan Ihle said. “When you’re as passive as we were today, you lose ballgames.”

Wallace starter Kade Snell threw a lot pitches, but was still effective. In four innings of work, Snell struck out six, walked three, and only gave up three hits.

Unfortunately, one of those hits was a solo home run to Zac Rice. The blast over the centerfield fence gave Central a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth.

The Govs were able to tie the game in the top of the fifth. Sean Darnell led off the inning with a single to center. Four batters later, he scored on a double from Carlos Vasquez.

In the fifth inning, Central was able to get to Wallace relief pitcher Brooks Byers. The Trojans sent eight batters to the plate after Byers walked three and surrendered two hits. Luke Hasty plated the first run with his single over first base, while Brice Knox knocked in the second.

The Trojans completed their scoring in the top of the sixth. Daylen Marness singled and later came home on a double from Japhet Rossado.

The Govs are scheduled to play three additional games in this event over the next two days.