Wallace College Govs win opener at state baseball tournament

wallace PHOTO FOR JUMP

Wallace College first baseman Kade Snell holds Ben Arnett at first during the game Friday in Oxford.

 Nathaniel Frazier

OXFORD — An eight-run fifth inning gave the Wallace Govs a win in their opening game of the ACCC Baseball Tournament Friday afternoon.

Those eight runs and the three the Govs scored earlier propelled Wallace to an 11-1 win over Wallace-Hanceville.

The scheduled nine-inning contest ended early due to the 10-run rule. It is the sixth consecutive game the Govs have won by 10 or more runs. It is especially important in tournament play.

“That means we get to save pitching,” Wallace coach Mackey Sasser said. “Pitching is always important this time of the year.

“Clete Hartzog was outstanding for us on the mound today. He had great control. He made a couple of mistakes, but each time he did he was able to bounce right back.”

“My mistakes were what they (Hanceville) hit,” Hartzog said. “We came out ready to play today. We made a couple of errors early, but we settled into the game and look how well our guys hit the ball today.”

The Govs put together 12 hits in the contest, but only one of them was a home run. That came off the bat of shortstop and number nine hitter Gio Ferraro.

His shot was a “no-doubter” high and deep over the left field fence. At the time it gave the Govs an important run. Hanceville had just cut the Govs lead to 2-1 in the top of the inning when Hartzog surrendered a home run to Colson Lawrence.

“All I was trying to do is just make solid contact and let my talent take over,” Ferraro said. “I wasn’t trying to do too much. I just wanted to help my team out any way I could.”

The very next inning the Govs exploded, sending 12 batters to the plate. The Govs sent eight batters to the plate before the Lions were able to record a single out.

It developed quickly. Single by Zane Faulk. Double from Jack Killingsworth. RBI singe from Kade Snell. RBI single from Don Williams. Jacob Pierce was hit by a pitch. Calin Smith hit a bases loaded two-RBI single with a third run scoring on an overthrow to third base.

Ferraro and Ethan Kavanagh each hit RBI singles. After finally getting an out, Faulk reached on a walk and Killingsworth was intentionally walked to load the bases. After getting seven hits in the inning, the game ended when Snell walked with the bases loaded.

“It’s a big win,” Sasser said. “Anybody will tell you winning the first game of a tournament is important. You don’t immediately have to play from the loser’s bracket.”

The Govs will now play at 7 p.m. Saturday against the winner of the Shelton State and Coastal Alabama South contest.

