Wallace College Lady Govs blending well as season progresses

Wallace College softball coach David Russo knew it would be baptism by fire with such a young team, but so far, so good.
The Lady Govs are 26-10 overall and 8-4 in conference play with a team that is mostly freshmen-oriented.
“At any different time we’re starting six freshmen on the field,” Russo said. “I’m really pleased with our power numbers. We have 45 home runs as a team right now, which I think ranks like third in the region.
“We’re pitching five freshmen right now and I feel like they’re getting better. They’re giving us a chance almost every game. I just need them to be a little more consistent.
“We’re winning a lot of games, but we’re falling behind early and having to have a lot of comebacks. That gets to be a bit tedious at times.”
The ace of the pitching staff has been Josie Ingle, who normally enters the game in a reliever’s role. Caroline Capps (8-2 record) and Mary Michael Burnham are normally the starting pitchers in doubleheaders. Ingle, recently named the Alabama Community College Conference Pitcher of the Week, has a 10-2 record with three saves in 21 appearances.
“She’s done a great job for us,” Russo said. “I’ve been using her more or less to close out games, but we can also use her as a spot starter. I can’t tell you how many times in the middle of a game that we may be trailing early and she’ll come in and quiet the other team and give us a chance to come back and win the game.
“She pounds the zone and has good velocity. She throws really hard and has a good screwball. She comes in and gives you a chance.”
A couple of freshmen with local ties have been huge contributors in a batting lineup that has an overall .338 average and has hit 45 home runs as a team.
Former Providence Christian star Emma Houston (infielder/outfielder) is hitting for a .409 average with a team-high 42 RBIs and nine home runs and former Dothan High standout K.J. Braswell, who is starting at shortstop, is hitting at a .385 clip with 29 RBIs and four home runs. Madison Brown of Ashford, a centerfielder, is hitting .484 with 11 RBIs.
“We lost our shortstop (Sabrina Long) at the beginning of the year. She had arm surgery and is out for the year,” Russo said. “But K.J. Braswell stepped in at shortstop and has done a nice job defensively and a really nice job offensively. Emma Houston, another freshman who hits in the three spot for us, I think she’s third in the region in RBIs. Madison Brown, our centerfielder, has done a great job and is like third in the state with 21 stolen bases.”
While Russo is pleased with the progression of his freshmen players, he’s grateful to have the experience of his three sophomores – Asia Jones (Cottonwood, first base), Anna Poland (Northview, third base) and Halie Jones (Tuscaloosa, catcher) – who took advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NJCAA due to COVID-19 causing a shutdown of last season.
The three were part of the team in 2019 which won a school-record 62 wins and played in the NJCAA World Series.
Asia Jones is hitting .323 with 28 RBIs and eight home runs, Poland is hitting .311 with 30 RBIs and nine home runs and Halie Jones has a .310 batting average and shares the catching duties with freshman Grayson Laney, who is hitting for a .402 average with 29 RBIs and seven home runs.
“They’ve been through the wars,” Russo said of the sophomores. “They know what it takes to win. It’s just great to have that kind of experience with such a young team.”
Wallace has six games on its schedule this week – two non-conference games at Southern Union on Tuesday, then back-to-back conference doubleheaders at LBW on Thursday before the two teams meet again at Wallace on Saturday.
“This weekend is huge,” Russo said of the series with LBW. “In the past two or three years we’ve kind of run away with the conference. Everybody can beat everybody this year. We have to have a big weekend and just keep plugging along and try to win every series.”
Jon Johnson is sports editor of the Dothan Eagle and can be reached at jjohnson@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7965. Support his work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com. Follow Jon Johnson on Twitter @eaglesportsed