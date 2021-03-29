Wallace College Lady Govs blending well as season progresses

Wallace College softball coach David Russo knew it would be baptism by fire with such a young team, but so far, so good.

The Lady Govs are 26-10 overall and 8-4 in conference play with a team that is mostly freshmen-oriented.

“At any different time we’re starting six freshmen on the field,” Russo said. “I’m really pleased with our power numbers. We have 45 home runs as a team right now, which I think ranks like third in the region.

“We’re pitching five freshmen right now and I feel like they’re getting better. They’re giving us a chance almost every game. I just need them to be a little more consistent.

“We’re winning a lot of games, but we’re falling behind early and having to have a lot of comebacks. That gets to be a bit tedious at times.”

The ace of the pitching staff has been Josie Ingle, who normally enters the game in a reliever’s role. Caroline Capps (8-2 record) and Mary Michael Burnham are normally the starting pitchers in doubleheaders. Ingle, recently named the Alabama Community College Conference Pitcher of the Week, has a 10-2 record with three saves in 21 appearances.