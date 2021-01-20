Wallace College Lady Govs preparing for season

Along with some players taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility plus adding in true freshmen to the mix, there are more on the roster to choose from than usual.

“We have our roster up to 24, which quite frankly is a bit too much for softball, but if there was ever a year to have a big roster, I think this is it,” Russo said.

Russo mentioned several freshmen with local ties that he expects to make immediate contributions in Emma Houston of Providence Christian and Darian Bell of Ashford.

“As far as freshmen are concerned, Emma Houston from Providence Christian here in Dothan – we expect big things from her,” Russo said. “I can use her in left field, I can use her at shortstop and I can use her at first base.

“Darian Bell (outfielder), she’ll probably hit down in the order a little bit this year because we’ve got some experience coming back, but I think before it’s all said and done, she’s going to be an outstanding power hitter. She’s progressing nicely and working really hard. She’s a good defender, too.”

Because of having to be prepared for COVID-19 issues which may crop up on the team, Russo said having depth and versatility on the roster is crucial. Russo was sidelined several weeks during the fall season due to COVID-19 protocols.