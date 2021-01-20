Wallace College Lady Govs preparing for season

ENTERPRISE – Wallace College softball coach David Russo knows he has a solid base to build his team around in veterans Asia Jones (first base), Anna Poland (third base) and Halie Jones (catcher).
All three were members of the Lady Govs’ team which made it to the 2019 NJCAA World Series and have elected to return in taking advantage of a ruling granting an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19 cutting short last season.
What he doesn’t know is how the five freshmen pitchers who will make up the rotation will fare during their first season of college softball.
Brooke Harrison (Bonifay), Mary Michael Burnham (Wetumpka), Caroline Capps (Montgomery), Josie Ingle (Bolivar, Tenn.) and Taylor Clough (Leeds) will vie for spots in the pitching rotation.
“They’ll throw strikes, but they need to learn to compete at this level,” Russo said during a media day luncheon sponsored by Encore Rehabilitation on Wednesday.
“Even in high school, if you have a 60 mph fastball, if you leave it in the middle of the plate, it’s going to get hammered. So they’re learning how to change speeds and move it in and out.
“There will be some growing pains early, but they’ll get better. There’s a big difference stepping up to the college level. Some of the teams we play they can hit one through nine.”
Along with some players taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility plus adding in true freshmen to the mix, there are more on the roster to choose from than usual.
“We have our roster up to 24, which quite frankly is a bit too much for softball, but if there was ever a year to have a big roster, I think this is it,” Russo said.
Russo mentioned several freshmen with local ties that he expects to make immediate contributions in Emma Houston of Providence Christian and Darian Bell of Ashford.
“As far as freshmen are concerned, Emma Houston from Providence Christian here in Dothan – we expect big things from her,” Russo said. “I can use her in left field, I can use her at shortstop and I can use her at first base.
“Darian Bell (outfielder), she’ll probably hit down in the order a little bit this year because we’ve got some experience coming back, but I think before it’s all said and done, she’s going to be an outstanding power hitter. She’s progressing nicely and working really hard. She’s a good defender, too.”
Because of having to be prepared for COVID-19 issues which may crop up on the team, Russo said having depth and versatility on the roster is crucial. Russo was sidelined several weeks during the fall season due to COVID-19 protocols.
“We had a fall season (seven doubleheaders), but a lot of time someone would get sick and sent home for a couple of weeks,” Russo said. “We don’t know what’s going to happen from one day to the next.
“Every time we get an email we hold our breath that we’re not getting shut down. Everything for this whole season is STC – subject to change. Let’s just be thankful for every day we’re out there.”
While there are still many unanswered questions, Russo does believe he will field a competitive team. Wallace is set to open the regular season on Jan. 30 with a home doubleheader against Andrew College.
“I think a team that will play hard and probably have some decent power,” Russo said. “I think we’ll compete on a daily basis.
“But it’s all going to come down to our five-person freshman pitching staff. We’re really excited about them.”
