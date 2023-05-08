Wallace softball coach David Russo said it was one of the hardest things he has ever had to do. After nine years as the leader of the program, Russo officially submitted his letter of retirement.

“I love this place,” Russo said while fighting back tears. “It’s just time. It’s time to go home.”

During his tenure at Wallace, Russo has been traveling back and forth from his home in Springfield, located in north Alabama, where his wife and three kids have remained while he coached here.

Russo officially told his team Saturday after the team’s final game in state tournament play.

“There were a lot of tears,” he said. “It was hard. I told the girls I was proud of them for everything we had accomplished this year.

"But then I had to tell them I was going home. I had been thinking about this for a while and I wanted to tell them earlier. But at one point we won 19 straight conference games. I couldn’t break up the momentum.”

The Lady Govs finished fourth in the state this year with a 43-14-1 record, but that was only a smart part of Russo’s accomplishments. The Wallace softball program has had great success under his leadership.

In the 2018 and 2019 seasons, Wallace’s combined record was 116-15, resulting in two Southern Division championships, a District I championship, and an appearance in the 2019 N.J.C.A.A. Division I World Series, where the Govs finished fourth in the nation in the final NJCAA. Division I poll.

In 2019, Wallace had the highest win total in the nation with 62 wins which was also a Wallace single-season school record. Russo has had several All- American players and Academic All-American players and many of his teams have been recognized as All-Academic Teams.

In 2018, Russo was voted Southern Division Coach of the Year and Region 22 Coach of the Year, and in 2019 Southern Division Co-Coach of the Year.

Russo actually began his career at Wallace as a player on the baseball team. After receiving his Associate’s Degree at Wallace, Russo played two years at Mississippi College where he received his Bachelor’s degree. Russo went on to receive his Master’s degree in Sports Administration at Eastern Kentucky University, where he started his coaching career.

When he returned to Wallace to lead the program, Russo also shed tears. He said at the time he was coming home.

“This was my dream job,' Russo said. "Ever since I walked on this campus, I have had nothing but support from the administration, the faculty and the community. Dr. Linda Young is the best college president in the world.”

Russo was still very emotional Monday morning, repeatedly stating how much he loved Wallace.

“I’m still in a fog," he said. "I’m trying to get through these exit interviews (with his players) without crying and not changing my mind. I may not be here, but I will always be a Gov.”

Wallace athletic director Ryan Spry said in a statement, “I want to assure our returning student-athletes and incoming signees that we will find an outstanding candidate to lead the Lady Govs into the next academic year. This will be a nationwide search, and there will be no lack of strong applicants. In fact, inquiries have already started to roll in (and the official news of Coach Russo's retirement is only a few hours old).”