Wallace College’s softball team earned a split with Central Alabama Community College in softball action on Tuesday, winning the second game 1-0 after losing the opener 8-6.

Anna Grace Hennesy pitched a complete-game shutout in the Govs’ win, allowing just two hits and one walk, while striking out three. Savannah Jenkins provided the only run on a solo homer. Karli Davidson and Olivia Elliott both went 1-for-2 with a walk.

In the opener, Reagan Tomlin was 3-for-4 with two runs batted in for Wallace, while Kate Hoseid and Davidson both went 2-for-4 with Hoseid earning a double. Ja’Khia Hutchins was also 2-for-4, belting a solo homer for one of her hits. Elliott also hit a homer and drove in two runs.

Elliott started in the circle for the Lady Govs, giving up five runs, but just two earned run, and five hits and two walks over 2 1/3 innings. Maci Curlee pitched the rest of the game and allowed three earned runs, four hits and three walks.

Wallace College is now 5-1 on the season.