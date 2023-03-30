Pitching was the name of the game for the Wallace College Govs in their conference doubleheader against the Coastal Alabama North Eagles Thursday afternoon.

In game one, a squeeze bunt resulted in a 3-2 extra-inning win for the Eagles. But in game two, Dylan Dickert pitched a three-hit, complete game shutout to give the Govs 1-0 victory.

“I absolutely loved this game,” Dickert said. "My energy level was high and I was able to command my pitches.

"My slider was sweeping across the plate and I was able to back it up with my fastball. When you can do that, it gives you a lot of confidence.”

The only run of the game came in the third inning. With one out, Corey Berry walked, followed by a single from Carlos Vasquez. Ellis Yohn then hit a single to left field to plate Berry. That turned out to be the game-winning RBI.

“It’s hard to win ballgames when your offense doesn’t get going,” Wallace coach Ryan Ihle said. “We’ve got to find a way get that big hit. But hats off to their pitchers for keeping us off-balance. Hats off to Dylan (Bergeron) for keeping them off-balance in that second game.”

In the first game, the Eagles took the lead in the top of the ninth inning on a squeeze play. But in the bottom half, the Govs loaded the basses with two out. Kade Snell was at the plate and he hit what amounted to a swinging bunt.

It was a bang-bang play, but Snell was called out by the umpire. That ended the game and gave the Eagles the extra-inning win of what scheduled to be a seven-inning game.

This was also a well-pitched game that saw the Eagles get seven hits while the Govs only managed five. Dylan Bergeron, who pitched all nine innings for the Eagles, got the win. Snell tossed seven innings but came away with a no-decision. The loss went to Yohn who came on in the ninth inning.

Joshua Shelley greeted Yohn with a double, and two batters later he scored on a perfectly executed squeeze bunt by Mason Mamanus.

Before that Snell had given up an RBI double in the second inning to Ray Sobrano and a home run to Brayden Lawhorn in the third.

Both of the Gov runs came on RBI singles from Snell, one in the third inning and one in the fifth.

The split means the Govs and the Eagles remain one-two in the conference race.

Wallace is 10-4 while Coastal North is 7-3. The two teams are scheduled to complete their conference series Saturday in Monroeville.