Wallace College wins second straight at state baseball tournament

OXFORD — After leading most of the game, the Wallace Govs had to come from behind to beat the Coastal Alabama Sun Chiefs in their second game of the ACCC Baseball Tournament on Saturday night.

Going into the bottom of the eighth inning, the Govs trailed 5-4 after blowing a three-run lead. But the Govs scored three runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 7-5 win.

That late rally means the Govs remain in the winner’s bracket. Wallace will next play Snead State on Sunday at 6 p.m.

The Govs jumped on the Sun Chiefs early. Wallace got three runs in the first inning off Coastal starter Dalton Neuschwander, who didn’t make it out of the first inning. Don Williams plated the first two runs with his two-RBI single, followed immediately by a Jacob Pierce RBI single.

The Sun Chiefs got one of the runs back in the top of the third, but thanks to an RBI double by Pierce in the fifth inning, the Govs were able to regain their three-run lead, 4-1.

The score remained the same until the eighth inning when things got crazy. Wallace starter/designated hitter Kade Snell gave up a lead-off single to Alex Diaz. Then, what looked like a routine double play ball to third base ended up being an error and everybody was safe. Snell then walked Preston Welchel to load the bases.

“I gave it everything I had tonight,” Snell said. “I was really tired, but I was told they needed me and to keep going. So I did until I couldn’t go any more.”

With the base loaded, Cole English came in and walked the first batter he faced to force in a run. Luke Swan grounded out to second base, but another run scored.

On came Ben Steward, who gave up a single to tie the game. The go-ahead run came on what should have been another out. Alex Grier, who had walked to force in a run, took off too early from second base and attempted to steal third.

The Govs appeared to easily have an out as he was caught in a rundown, but the Govs threw the ball into centerfield and Grier scored all the way from second base, giving the Sun Chiefs a 5-4 lead.

The Govs wasted no time in striking back. Gio Ferraro led off the bottom of the eighth with a triple to right field. Ethan Kavanagh followed that with an RBI double to left field, tying the game. After a ground out and a walk to Zane Faulk, Jake Killingsworth came to the plate.

Killingsworth, who earlier in the day was named Player of the Year in the conference, came through with the biggest hit of the game as he double to left field to knock in two runs. That turned out to be the game winning hit. Killingsworth went 4-for-5 with two double and two RBIs in the game.

“I knew the team was counting on me, and everybody had confidence in me,” he said. “But I knew if I didn’t come through somebody behind me would have. We have all been through the dog days together and we all pull for each other.”

“That was a big win for us,” Wallace coach Mackey Sasser said. “They brought their closer in to shut us down and we immediately got two extra base hits. But we wouldn’t have been in that situation if we hadn’t made those errors and if we had done what we needed to do earlier. We had a runner on third base with less than two outs and didn’t get him in.”