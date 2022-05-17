Wallace falls in title game, Sasser's 25-year tenure comes to close

OXFORD — The 25-year coaching career for Mackey Sasser at Wallace College is over, ending in the championship game of the ACCC Baseball Tournament.

After forcing the “if necessary” game earlier on Tuesday when the Govs beat Snead State 12-6, there just wasn’t enough left in the tank. The Parsons won the final game 14-3 and will now head to Grand Junction, Colorado, to play in the NJCAA World Series.

Even though his season and his career is now over, Sasser says he just hasn’t had time to reflect on it.

“I knew this day was coming for a long time, but I really haven’t had time to think about it,” he said. “It’s just time. Over the years, I’ve missed a lot of graduations, my kids ball games, and other family events.

"Through it all, my wife Terra has supported me. She is a great lady. It’s time to spend some time with her, time for us to travel, and time to enjoy the grandkids.”

As for the championship game, Sasser said “I think we just got tired. We played our hearts out, but we had to play those back-to-back doubleheaders and I think we just ran out of energy."

That lack of energy showed early in the finale. The Govs' pitching staff walked or hit too many batters. The Parsons pounded the ball when it was thrown in the strike zone. And when the Govs had opportunities they couldn’t cash in.

The first inning set the tone for how the rest of the game would go. The Parsons scored four runs in the top half, on only three hits. But they were also gifted two walks and a hit batter.

In the bottom half, the Govs immediately had a chance to get right back in the game.

Ethan Kavanagh, Chaz Salter and Zane Faulk all singled to load the bases with no outs. The Govs were only able to get a single run, and that came on a sacrifice fly by Jake Killingsworth.

The Gpvs didn’t get another hit until the sixth inning, and that’s when they scored their second run. Run number three came in the bottom of the ninth.

The Govs had no problems scoring in the first game of the day. The Govs scored four runs of their own in the first inning and never looked back.

Jacob Pierce had a career day at the plated. He was 3-for-5 with two home runs a double and four RBIs. Gio Ferraro was perfect at the place, going 2-for-2 with two home runs, four RBIs, a walk, and hit-by-pitch.

Three Wallace Govs made the All-Tournament Team. They were Jake Killingsworth, Kade Snell, and Clete Hartzog.