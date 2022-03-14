Wallace gets walk-off win against ABAC

Wallace third baseman Chaz Salter had really been struggling at the plate lately.

In Monday afternoon’s game against the Abraham Baldwin Stallions, Salter had gone hitless in his first four at-bats, including hitting into a rally-killing double play. But in his fifth plate appearance, Salter got the hit he and the Govs needed.

With the game tied 7-7 in the bottom of the ninth, Salter blasted a solo home run off the scoreboard beyond the left field fence to cap off a massive comeback for the Govs and give them an 8-7 win.

“This one really meant a lot,” said Salter after hitting his second walk-off homer of the season. “I had really been struggling but I just kept fighting. I stuck with the plan and finally something good happened.”

As the Govs had done in their previous two games a day earlier, Wallace fell behind big. After only three innings, the Govs found themselves in a 5-1 hole, but this time the Govs clawed all the way back.

After scoring a single run in the bottom of the first, two in the bottom of the third, and two more in the fifth, the Govs were able to pull within a single run. The Stallions had tacked on a run in the top of the fifth, but a two-run single from Zane Faulk meant the Govs now trailed only 6-5.

The very next inning, the Govs loaded the bases thanks to a walk from Bryce Behmer and back-back singles from Gio Ferraro and Evan Kavanagh. The Govs got their first lead in three games when Calin Smith hit a two-RBI single to center to give Wallace a 7-6 lead.

But it was a very short-lived lead. ABAC’s Michael Taylor — who hit a home run in his previous bat — connected for an RBI double to tie the game.

The Stallions were held scoreless in the next two innings and that set the stage for Salter’s heroics.

The Govs are now 12-10 on the season. Wallace will return to conference play Thursday at Bishop State. The back half of the series will be at Wallace this Saturday at noon.