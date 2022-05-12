Wallace Govs baseball team set for state tournament

For the Wallace College baseball team it all begins Friday afternoon at 4 when the Govs will play Wallace-Hanceville in the opening round of the ACCC Baseball Tournament.

This year will be a lot different from past tournaments.

For the first time in 12 years the tournament will not be played at Eagle Stadium in Ozark, instead being held in Choccolocco Park in Oxford. As Wallace Govs' coach Mackey Sasser said, that means extra stress.

“First of all, there’s the travel involved,” he said. “We used to be able to drive our cars to Ozark, now we have to arrange for a bus.

"Then we have to book hotel rooms. We’ve got to schedule where we are going to eat and make arrangements to get there. We’ve got to get a bus to take us every time we go anywhere — including just getting to the ballpark.”

And there’s the field itself. It’s only 370 feet to straight away center field. That’s much smaller than the spacious Eagle Stadium. It’s even smaller than the Govs home field at Wallace, which is 390 feet to center.

That may or may not help the Govs. Wallace hit 43 homers during the regular season, while Hanceville was close behind at 37. Zane Faulk and Jacob Pierce led the way for the Govs with nine each, followed by Jake Killingsworth with eight.

Sasser emphasized the game and even the tournament itself is not going to come down to hitting home runs.

“The key for us is hitting the ball up the middle," he said. "We’ve got to be able to get our bunts down and get guys in from third base with less than two outs.

“It’s all going to come down to pitching,” Sasser added. “Hanceville has some good arms but so do we. Our starters have been good all year, but our bullpen guys have got to come in and throw strikes and not walk people. We need to make them put the ball in play.”

Sasser said he hasn’t decided yet who he will pitch in that first game. He’s undecided between righty Clete Hartzog or lefty Ben Stewart. Hartzog was second in the state with 84 strikeouts. He is also one of the many Govs who have state tournament experience.

“The state tournament is just a different atmosphere,” Hartzog said. “Everybody wants to be there and I’m excited to get to play. If we play our game, don’t press, then with the talent we’ve got, we’ve got a very good chance.”

Third baseman Chaz Salter is also optimistic.

“We’re a way better team than we were last year," Salter said. "We’ve got more talent. If we don’t win it this year, it would be a disappointment, sort of like what happened in 2019 (when the Govs felt they were the best team in the state but didn’t win it). This team really wants it.”

Wallace catcher Jake Killingsworth said the Govs may be hitting its stride at just the right rime.

“If you look at the last five games, our bats got really hot,” he said. “Plus, our pitchers threw the ball extremely well (including a perfect game by his Kade Snell). What we need to do is play a clean game and play to the best of our ability.”

The 2022 tournament also has a special significance. It marks the last tournament for Sasser, who recently announced his retirement plans.

In his 25-year career at Wallace, Sasser’s teams have only missed the state tournament two times. Although it has crossed his mind that this is his final state tournament, Sasser said he would prefer not to talk about it. He said all he wants to do right now is just concentrate on the games.

“There are a lot veteran coaches and veteran teams in this tournament," Sasser said. "Shelton, Hanceville, and Chattahoochee Valley are just like us. They are used to being here.

"They know what it takes to win so they won’t be overwhelmed by the moment. That’s why our guys have got to take care of our business."