The Wallace Govs are ranked 12th in the latest NJCAA Division I baseball poll released on Monday, moving up six spots in this week’s rankings.

Wallace is 12-6 on the season and is the only team from the state of Alabama to receive any votes in the poll. Central Florida at 23-1 is ranked number one. Gulf Coast of Panama City is ranked 15th.

“This is an honor for us,” Wallace coach Ryan Ihle said. “The guys have worked hard and I’m glad to see their efforts rewarded. Most of all, I’m proud of the recognition this brings to our college.

“It’s good that we’re getting some positive recognition,” Ihle continued. “But we’ve proven anything yet. We haven’t even played a conference game yet. We’ve got to continue to play well to prove we deserve this recognition.”

The Govs begin conference play this week against Coastal Alabama South.