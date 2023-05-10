The Wallace College Govs are ready to take the next step.

After winning the Southern Division championship, the Govs now have the goal of winning a state title. That journey begins Thursday at 7 p.m. at Choccolocco Park in Oxford.

Getting to ACCC Tournament is nothing new for the Govs. In fact, the last couple of years the Govs have come up one game short of heading to the NJCAA World Series. But this year it’s a new team and a new coach.

“It’s nothing to do with me,” Wallace first-year coach Ryan Ihle said. “I’m just proud of the way these guys have gone about their season.

"I want them to play the game the right way. What I try to do is put them in the best position to succeed. To make the tournament for the second consecutive year with virtually a totally different group is a testament as to how hard these guys have worked.”

Kade Snell is one of the few players on the team who knows what it takes to get to the state tournament and what it takes to win it. Snell, a sophomore from Wicksburg, is a starting pitcher/first baseman/designated hitter for the Govs.

“I want to win the whole thing,” Snell said. “Just like last year, we’ve got a chance to do something crazy. It just wasn’t our time last year.”

But Snell said this year could be different.

“We’re more prepared this year," he said. "I feel us being the number one seed puts us in better situation. Instead of having that underdog effect, I feel like we’re going to go out there and handle business and do what we’re supposed to do.”

Warrick Wilmot was not on the team last year. This freshman from Panama City Beach is surprised at how big of a role he has played for the Govs this season.

“I didn’t even expect to touch the field because I had a big time SEC guy playing in front of me (at first base)," Wilmot said. "I expected to have a role and that role was maybe going out there every fourth game when Kade was pitching. Instead I ended up playing every day.”

Sophomore Carlos Vasquez of Lawrence, Kan., who was not with the Govs last season, understands the importance of the moment.

“This is big time,” Vasquez said. “Playoff baseball is a different type of baseball. But we have worked hard all season and I think we are ready. Coach Ryan put in a lot of hours during practice and preparing us for this moment. We’ve all been dedicated every day and I think we are ready.”

Freshman Ellis Yohn of Smiths Station, like many on this team, has seen playoff action in high school, but playing with a group of guys who come from all over and not just one community is new to him. He said on this team it doesn’t matter.

“It takes all of us,” Yohn said. “I feel like that’s what we’ve got that a lot of teams don’t have. All 20-something players that we have all play as one. That’s why we win a lot of games.”

Yohn said he couldn’t see winning a conference championship when he first got to Wallace because “We had a bunch of babies. We had double-digit new guys. Seven of our nine starters are freshmen and we had a lot of growing up to do. But I think all of us have filled these shoes. But we can’t be satisfied yet. We’ve got to keep it going.”

Ihle said Snell will pitch the opening game Thursday night. After that, nothing is set in stone. Wallace will play against the winner of the LBW vs. Snead State game.

“It’s important to win that first game," Ihle said. "If I have to throw a bunch of starters, then I’ll do that.

"These tournament games are a lot different. All of them are nine-inning games so we’ll have to use a lot more arms. But we played a lot of nine-inning, non-conference games this year so I think we’re prepared.”