Wallace Govs win final home games for retiring coach Mackey Sasser

It was a day full of headlines for the Wallace Govs baseball team.

From a historical and sentimental perspective, it was Mackey Sasser’s last home game of his 25-year coaching career at Wallace.

From a record-setting standpoint, the Govs established what is believed to be a school record by scoring 21 runs in a single inning against the Wallace-Selma Patriots.

Also from a history making perspective, Wicksburg native Kade Snell tossed a perfect game in the second game of the doubleheader.

And from a singular, one-day event, the Govs swept the doubleheader against Wallace-Selma. The Govs took game one 22-0 and then continued their dominance with an 11-0 win in game two.

Beginning with game one, Zane Faulk started the scoring for the Govs in third with a three-run blast. At that point, the team was thinking it was a good inning. Little did they know what was to come.

Wallace scored 21 runs in that third inning in what is believed to be the most runs ever scored by a Gov team in a single inning. Combined with the run the Govs scored in the first inning, the Govs were able to run-rule the Patriots in five innings.

The biggest problem for Selma was their pitching completely collapsed. The Govs sent 26 batters to the plate. While the Govs did get 12 hits, eight others walked, three were hit by pitches, and three were plated on run-scoring wild pitches.

Meanwhile, Gov starter Clete Hartzog never had a clean 1-2-3 inning, but he never gave up a run. Hartzog only had to pitch five innings to earn the complete game victory. He struck out six walked two, and hit one batter.

From there, Snell took the ball, and boy did he know what to do with it. One by one, Snell mowed the Patriots down. No walks, no hit batters,10 strikeouts, and no bases runners of any type to mark the Govs first perfect game in many years. It was also a five-inning affair because his teammates got him so many runs, but officially it is still considered a complete game.

“Oh yeah, I knew the whole time what was happening,” Snell said. “My teammates were trying to be hush-hush about it, but I knew.”

Snell had never thrown a perfect game before but he had thrown a no-hitter when he was a freshman in high school. But Snell didn’t take credit for Tuesday’s perfection.

“I have to give credit to Jake (Killingsworth),” he said. “Me and Jake just click. We played summer ball together for a lot of years and we know each other well. I knew when we got back together again on the same team this might happen.”

There was something else special about Snell’s perfect game on Wednesday. It’s when he did it.

“It was so exciting to do it on Coach Sasser’s last home game,” he said. “He brought me here. I’m glad I could impress him and make his last game special. He has meant a lot to me.”

As for the man-of-the-hour, Sasser said he knew what today was.

“As I was sitting in the dugout during the games, I knew what today was,” he said. “But it was time. You just know when it’s time to say goodbye.

“As I look out on this field, I’ve got a lot of memories here. I’ve put my heart and soul in this place. I’ve worked countless hours on this field to make it something we could be proud of. One thing I can say is, I have really enjoyed my time here.”

Sasser continued, “I am really going to miss this place. Coach Sammy Frichter gave me an opportunity to play here and I really appreciate that. Then I was able to return here and coach for 25 years.

“My daughter was born while I was here and today she was here for my final game. And my mom was here as well. I want to say thank you to a lot of people.”

The Govs will end the regular season tomorrow in Selma. Then the team will have to wait until after Saturday’s games to see where they will be seeded in the state tournament.