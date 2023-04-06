A scary incident following a collision in the outfield by two Coastal Alabama East players resulted in the suspension of the second game of a softball doubleheader at Wallace College on Thursday after the Lady Govs won the opener 18-3.

With Wallace up 5-0 and batting in the second inning of the second game, Coastal centerfielder Aaliyah Jordan appeared to be hit in the forehead by the knee of the right fielder as she dove for a ball off the bat of Kate Hoseid.

Jordan stayed on the ground and appeared to have a seizure, which resulted in a 911 call and eventually Jordan being transported by ambulance to a local hospital for precautionary reasons. Jordan was alert while being comforted by Coastal head coach Misti Nims until emergency personnel arrived on the scene.

Both teams joined together just beyond the pitching circle for a prayer while the injured player was being evaluated.

Later Thursday afternoon, Wallace coach David Russo said he was informed by the Coastal coach that the player suffered a concussion and was expected to be released from the hospital later that night.

The game is scheduled to resume next Tuesday with the Lady Govs holding the 5-0 lead when Wallace travels to Coastal East, located in Bay Minette, for another doubleheader.

“The young lady came in and I believe I saw a knee hit her in the head when she dove,” Russo said after the game. “I think she’s going to be OK, but it was scary for a while. They (Coastal) didn’t feel they could go on and we didn’t push the issue.”

In winning the first game, it marked eight straight games in the victory column for the Lady Govs, who improved to 28-11 overall and 11-6 in conference play.

“We’re playing well – pitching, playing defense and timely hits,” Russo said. “We’re getting contributions from up and down the lineup and it’s just been overall a great streak.

“We’re really excited the way we’ve been playing. We just hate today had to end the way it did, but our big concern is with the young lady and we hope she is OK.”

In the opener, Coastal broke on top when the second batter of the game – Heather Knowles – hit a home run over the left field fence off Wallace starting pitcher Anna Grace Hennesy.

But Wallace would quickly grab the lead in the bottom of the opening inning when Savannah Jenkins dropped a bloop hit over shortstop to bring in two runs and the home team would never look back.

Catcher Tatum Bartlett led off the bottom of the second with a home run and two batters later Joanna Marshall tripled in a run and scored herself when the throw to third went past the third baseman and out of play, making it 5-1. A sacrifice fly off the bat of Karli Davidson made it a 6-1 lead before the inning was complete.

Knowles hit another home run in the top of the third to cut the lead to 6-2, but Wallace tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the inning – one coming on an RBI double by Hoseid and two more when Jakhia Hutchins singled to bring in Hoseid and Marshall.

Wallace then totally put it away in the bottom of the fourth with nine runs off nine hits.

Davidson opened the frame with a home run to left field. Tori Hobbs followed with a double and was singled in by Bartlett.

Hutchins drove in two runs with a line drive up the middle, making it 13-2. Olivia Elliott followed with an RBI single. After Davidson doubled in a run, pinch-hitter Ebone Pierson doubled in two more, making it 17-2. The final run came on an RBI single by Jenkins.

Hennesy went the distance in the circle to get the win. She scattered eight hits over five innings.

In the second game, Wallace got five runs in the bottom of the first, the big blow coming on an opposite-field grand slam over the right field fence off the bat of Jenkins before the game was suspended in the bottom of the second following the injury to the Coastal outfielder.

“Tuesday will be quite a challenge,” Russo said of the next meeting between the two clubs. “We have to go on the road now and finish the first game and then play two more, but hopefully we’ll be up for the challenge.”