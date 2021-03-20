Wallace Lady Govs get going offensively in Game 2 to earn doubleheader split

The Wallace Lady Govs took the second game of a doubleheader 11-3 over Coastal Alabama South to earn a split in junior college softball on Saturday.

Coastal won the opener 5-1 as the lone run for Wallace came on a RBI single by K.J. Braswell.

But after managing only five hits in the opener, the Lady Govs got rolling offensively in Game 2 with 15 hits.

Asia Jones, Grayson Laney and Peyton Rodie all homered for Wallace, which scored three in the third inning and four runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings.

Emma Houston added two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs. Rodie had three hits and three RBIs, while Jones and Laney each had two hits and two RBIs.

Braswell and Anna Poland each had two hits and an RBI. Madison Brown doubled.

Josie Ingle got the win in the circle. She scattered seven hits over five innings of work and struck out five.