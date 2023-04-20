It didn’t come easy, but the Wallace College softball team remained unbeaten in its last 15 outings by sweeping a doubleheader from Enterprise State on Thursday by identical 9-7 scores.

The last time the Lady Govs lost a game was on March 22 at L.B. Wallace in Andalusia when they dropped a 6-5 decision in the first game of a doubleheader.

Wallace then won 12 straight before an 8-8 tie that was called after 10 innings against Calhoun in the second game of a non-conference doubleheader last week leading up to the sweep against ESCC.

“That first game we really didn’t play very well, but we found a way to win,” Wallace coach David Russo said. “They (ESCC) made us pay for our mistakes and we did enough to win, so I’m proud of them for that. It’s hard to win as many games in a row as we did.”

Home runs were pivotal in both games.

In the opener, Enterprise State got a two-run homer by former Ashford standout Lexie Glover, who turned on a pitch and blasted it over the left field fence to put the Boll Weevils up 2-1 in the top of the fourth inning.

But Wallace answered with the long ball in the bottom of the frame to go up 4-2 when Savannah Jenkins hit a homer over the center field fence to drive in Karli Davidson, who had led off with a double, and Tori Hobbs, who walked before the home run.

An RBI single by Ebone Pierson later in the inning made it 5-2 before Enterprise State pitcher Kyleigh Coin did a good job of getting out of the inning without further damage.

The Boll Weevils then took back the lead in the fifth with five runs, the first coming in on an error and the second when Zoe Veres singled in a run. Glover and Maggie Furr also had RBIs in the inning.

Wallace tied it back up at 7-7 in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI double to left field off the bat of Reagan Tomlin and a hit by Olivia Elliott that dropped just over second base to bring in the tying run.

The Lady Govs made it 9-7 in the sixth, the first run coming in when Kate Hoseid doubled off the left center field fence to lead off and then Elliott drove her in with yet other double to left field. After the first out was recorded, Hobbs then doubled off the left center field fence to bring in Emily Trammell, who had entered as a courtesy runner for Elliott.

Anna Grace Hennesy recorded the win in the circle for Wallace.

In the second game, Enterprise State struck first when former Dothan High standout Raleigh Thagard homered over the left field fence in the top of the second inning for the first run of the game.

In the fourth inning, ESCC made it 2-0 when Allie Busbee, who doubled to open the inning, scored from third when Wallace turned a double play for the first two outs of the inning.

Wallace tied it at 2-2 in the fourth when Jenkins hit her second home run of the day, this time a two-run blast over the 205 marker in straight away center field.

In the fifth inning, Elliott hit a three-run homer way over the left field fence to put the Lady Govs on top for the first time of the game at 5-2.

Enterprise State came back with two runs in the sixth, the first on an error and the second when Bailey Jenkins singled over third base to drive in a run, cutting the lead to 5-4.

Wallace responded with four runs to lead 9-4 on an RBI double by pinch-hitter Emily Castle, a bases-loaded walk by Davidson and a two-RBI single by Hobbs.

But the Boll Weevils made it interesting in the seventh inning, plating two runs with nobody out when Glover doubled to make it 9-6. Glover would score on a groundout to make it 9-7.

With runners at second and third and two outs, Emily Mitchell sent a soft liner into shallow left field that was caught for the final out by Hoseid running into the outfield.

Elliott went the distance to get the win in the circle to complete the sweep.

“When we win, we play defense,” Russo said. “Defense let us down a little bit, but those same kids that made errors have been carrying us all year, and that was a great play to end the game.”

All in all, Russo was pleased with the efforts.

“We got a lot of big hits and I thought our pitchers made some big pitches when they had to,” Russo said. “So we did some good things, but like I said, we didn’t play our best today but we found a way to win.”