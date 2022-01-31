Wallace Lady Govs open season with doubleheader sweep

The Wallace College softball team opened the season with a doubleheader sweep of Andrew (Ga.) College on Monday afternoon.

The Govs won both games by 10-2 scores.

In the opener, Tatum Bartlett went 2-for-3 at the plate for Wallace with three RBIs and Katelyn Braswell 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Josie Ingle was the winning pitcher.

In Game 2, Emma Houston went 2-for-3 and Karli Davidson picked up a hit. Caroline Capps was the winning pitcher.

Wallace is scheduled to next play on Friday in a doubleheader at home against Thomas (Ga.) University with the first game starting at noon.