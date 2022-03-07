Wallace Lady Govs split with Illinois powerhouse Rock Valley

An RBI double by Taylor Clough brought in the first run, a sac fly by Kate Hoseid made it 8-6 and an RBI single into center field by Maddie Brown made it 8-7.

Emma Houston tied it up with an RBI single and Wallace took the lead when K.J. Braswell scored on a wild pitch with Tatum Bartlett at the plate.

Bartlett then drove a pitch up the middle to score Houston and make it a 10-8 lead. A final run in the inning came in when Grayson Laney scored on another wild pitch.

The Govs tacked on six runs in the fourth inning.

Houston doubled in the first two runs, making it 13-8. Bartlett and Karli Davidson both walked with the bases loaded to push the score to 15-8.

Pinch-hitter Robin Tomlin singled in the next run and Bartlett would later score when pinch-hitter Emily Trammell grounded out to third with one out, making it 17-8.

Wallace had built a 4-1 lead after the first inning, the final two runs of the frame coming when Clough singled up the middle. But Rock Valley took a 5-4 lead in the second following a two-run homer by Kelli Riordan.