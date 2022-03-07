Wallace Lady Govs split with Illinois powerhouse Rock Valley

The grueling pre-conference schedule for the Wallace Lady Govs – which included a doubleheader Monday with seven-time defending NJCAA Div. III champion Rock Valley of Illinois – was by design.
“We wanted to throw them to the wolves and see how they respond,” Wallace coach David Russo said.
Overall, the results have been outstanding.
The Lady Govs defeated the Golden Eagles 17-8 in the opener and lost 6-4 in the second game on the Wallace campus.
Wallace improved to 16-4, while Rock Valley, based in Rockford, Ill., is now 9-1. The Golden Eagles traveled south to play Wallace as part of their spring break and are scheduled to play at Gulf Coast Community College in Panama City Beach, Fla., Tuesday.
Wallace is scheduled to open conference play on Thursday at Coastal Alabama (South) in Bay Minette with a doubleheader before returning home for a rematch on Saturday with the first game slated for 1 p.m.
“Two great teams battling right there,” Russo said of Monday’s showdown.
It was definitely high-caliber softball from start to finish.
In Game 1, the Lady Govs sent 12 batters to the plate in the bottom of the third inning and scored seven runs to erase the 8-4 deficit and take command of the game.
An RBI double by Taylor Clough brought in the first run, a sac fly by Kate Hoseid made it 8-6 and an RBI single into center field by Maddie Brown made it 8-7.
Emma Houston tied it up with an RBI single and Wallace took the lead when K.J. Braswell scored on a wild pitch with Tatum Bartlett at the plate.
Bartlett then drove a pitch up the middle to score Houston and make it a 10-8 lead. A final run in the inning came in when Grayson Laney scored on another wild pitch.
The Govs tacked on six runs in the fourth inning.
Houston doubled in the first two runs, making it 13-8. Bartlett and Karli Davidson both walked with the bases loaded to push the score to 15-8.
Pinch-hitter Robin Tomlin singled in the next run and Bartlett would later score when pinch-hitter Emily Trammell grounded out to third with one out, making it 17-8.
Wallace had built a 4-1 lead after the first inning, the final two runs of the frame coming when Clough singled up the middle. But Rock Valley took a 5-4 lead in the second following a two-run homer by Kelli Riordan.
The Golden Eagles added three more in the third, the final two coming when Riordan singled with the bases loaded and two outs before Wallace would outscore Rock Valley 13-0 the rest of the way.
Josie Ingle started in the circle for Wallace, allowing eight hits over 3 2/3 innings before Maci Curlee finished in relief. Curlee gave up two hits over the final 2 1/3 innings.
In Game 2, Wallace jumped out to a 2-0 advantage, the first run coming when Brown scored on a groundout and the second when Bartlett drove a ball into left field for an RBI.
Rock Valley cut the lead in half in the second inning and then scored three in the third to take the lead for good. Evy Polsfuss drove in the first two runs of the inning with a single and an RBI single by Bella Crimaldi made it 4-2.
Wallace pulled within 4-3 in the fourth when Hoseid scored on a wild pitch with Brown at the plate.
A RBI triple by the Golden Eagles’ Jenna Turner and a RBI double by Riordan made it a 6-3 lead in the sixth. Wallace got a run in the seventh when Houston singled in Brown.
Caroline Capps took the loss in the circle for Wallace in Game 2. Hannah Hockerman went the distance for the win.