The Wallace College Lady Govs swept a doubleheader at Bishop State on Saturday, winning the first game 5-1 and the second game 6-0, in junior college softball.

In the opener, Karli Davidson went 2-for-3 at the plate, which included a home run. Kate Hoseid added a hit.

Josie Ingle got the win in the circle.

In Game 2, Emma Houston had a home run and Hoseid added a hit.

Caroline Capps was the winning pitcher.

Wallace is now 20-10 overall.