 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wallace Lady Govs sweep doubleheader at Coastal East
0 comments

Wallace Lady Govs sweep doubleheader at Coastal East

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
wallace logo FOR WEBSITE POSTING

The Wallace College Lady Govs swept a doubleheader at Coastal East on Sunday, taking the first game 7-4 and the second game 6-1 in junior college softball action.

In the opener, Anna Poland hit two home runs and drove in four for the Govs. Peyton Rodie had a two-run homer.

KJ Braswell had two hits with an RBI.

Caroline Capps pitched the first five innings, allowing seven hits with three strikeouts. Josie Ingle pitched the final two, allowing one hit with two strikeouts.

In Game 2, Emma Houston and Rodie each homered. Rodie also had a double and drove in three runs.

Carlee Colbert had a hit with two RBIs, Grayson Laney had three hits and Megan Smith added two hits.

Inge went the distance in the circle, throwing a two-hitter with five strikeouts.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What spring ball, A-day showed about Alabama QB situation
Alabama

What spring ball, A-day showed about Alabama QB situation

  • Updated

Two minutes. That’s how long it took Bryce Young — in his first public appearance as Alabama’s QB1 — to confirm for a national audience that the Crimson Tide has yet another really talented quarterback. It was play No. 4 of the Alabama A-Day game, a rollout to the left that ended with Young eluding a starting defensive end before scanning all the way back to his right and finding a wide-open ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert