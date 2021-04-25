Wallace Lady Govs sweep doubleheader at Coastal East

The Wallace College Lady Govs swept a doubleheader at Coastal East on Sunday, taking the first game 7-4 and the second game 6-1 in junior college softball action.
In the opener, Anna Poland hit two home runs and drove in four for the Govs. Peyton Rodie had a two-run homer.
KJ Braswell had two hits with an RBI.
Caroline Capps pitched the first five innings, allowing seven hits with three strikeouts. Josie Ingle pitched the final two, allowing one hit with two strikeouts.
In Game 2, Emma Houston and Rodie each homered. Rodie also had a double and drove in three runs.
Carlee Colbert had a hit with two RBIs, Grayson Laney had three hits and Megan Smith added two hits.
Inge went the distance in the circle, throwing a two-hitter with five strikeouts.