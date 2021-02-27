Wallace Lady Govs sweep doubleheader from ABAC

The Wallace Lady Govs swept ABAC in a doubleheader on Saturday, winning the first game 7-5 and the second 6-2 in junior college softball.

In the opener, Asia Jones had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs, while K.J. Braswell drove in two runs with a double.

Grayson Laney, Anna Poland, Halie Jones and Madison Brown each added RBIs.

Caroline Capps allowed five hits over five innings with five strikeouts, while Josie Ingle allowed two hits in two innings of work.

In Game 2, Jones had two doubles and two RBIs for Wallace and Laney doubled in two runs.

Emma Houston and Poland each added an RBI.

MM Burnham got the win in the circle, scattering eight hits.