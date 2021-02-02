Wallace Lady Govs sweep doubleheader over Andrew College

The Wallace College softball team improved to 4-0 with a doubleheader win over Andrew College on Tuesday.

The Lady Govs won the opener 5-3 and the second game 10-4 to complete the sweep on the road.

In the first game, Caroline Capps got the win in the circle. Peyton Rodie, Emma Houston and KJ Braswell each had two hits to lead the Govs.

In the second game, Anna Poland had a home run as the Lady Govs pounded out 13 hits, which included scoring six runs in the second inning.

Poland and Rodie each had three hits in the game, while Asia Jones had two.

Josie Ingle got the win in the circle.