 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wallace Lady Govs sweep doubleheader over Andrew College
0 comments

Wallace Lady Govs sweep doubleheader over Andrew College

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
logo

The Wallace College softball team improved to 4-0 with a doubleheader win over Andrew College on Tuesday.

The Lady Govs won the opener 5-3 and the second game 10-4 to complete the sweep on the road.

In the first game, Caroline Capps got the win in the circle. Peyton Rodie, Emma Houston and KJ Braswell each had two hits to lead the Govs.

In the second game, Anna Poland had a home run as the Lady Govs pounded out 13 hits, which included scoring six runs in the second inning.

Poland and Rodie each had three hits in the game, while Asia Jones had two.

Josie Ingle got the win in the circle.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A message about local journalism from State Journal Executive Editor Jason Adrians

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert