The Wallace College softball team swept a doubleheader against Thomas (Ga.) University on Monday.

The Lady Govs won the opener 8-1 and the second game 6-5.

In Game 1, Katelyn Braswell had a hit and drove in three runs, Tatum Bartlett went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Robin Tomlin went 2-for-4.

Josie Ingle got the win in the circle.

In Game 2, Madison Brown went 2-for-2 at the plate and Maci Curlee was the winning pitcher.