Wallace Lady Govs win opener of state tourney, drop second game
Wallace Lady Govs win opener of state tourney, drop second game

wallace

The Wallace College Lady Govs won their opener in the ACCC state softball tournament 4-0 against Shelton State on Friday, then dropped a 9-5 decision to Central Alabama later in the day.

In the win, Peyton Rodie had three hits, including a home run and double with an RBI, and Asia Jones had a home run and a double with two RBIs.

K.J. Braswell had a hit and drove in a run.

Josie Ingle got the win in the circle, allowing five hits and striking out three in going the distance.

In the loss to Central, Grayson Laney had two hits, including a home run. Emma Houston drove in two runs with a double. Braswell had two hits and an RBI.

