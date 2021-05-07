Wallace Lady Govs win opener of state tourney, drop second game

Staff Report
The Wallace College Lady Govs won their opener in the ACCC state softball tournament 4-0 against Shelton State on Friday, then dropped a 9-5 decision to Central Alabama later in the day.
In the win, Peyton Rodie had three hits, including a home run and double with an RBI, and Asia Jones had a home run and a double with two RBIs.
K.J. Braswell had a hit and drove in a run.
Josie Ingle got the win in the circle, allowing five hits and striking out three in going the distance.
In the loss to Central, Grayson Laney had two hits, including a home run. Emma Houston drove in two runs with a double. Braswell had two hits and an RBI.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!