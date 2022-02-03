Wallace opens baseball season Friday at nationally-ranked filled tournament

“As far as position players, there are kids on this team that could start for a lot of teams that aren’t even going to start for us. I could play two different lineups if I wanted to. That’s a great thing to have, but it’s also a bad thing because you have kids that deserve to be playing.”

The returning starters are Chaz Salter at third base, Ethan Kavanaugh at second, Don Williams at first, Calin Smith in right field (who is currently injured), and Zane Faulk in left field. Faulk was the Player of the Year last season in the Southern Division.

Returning starting pitchers are Clete Hartzog, Dakota Copeland, Carlos Nolasco and Brice Dillmore (who is returning from labrum surgery). Sasser said the bullpen has been built up so he has four or five guys that he could use at any time if necessary.

“I’m looking for a lot of good things out of our pitching staff. The key for our pitching staff is to hold us in the game and let our offense get to ticking so we can do what we have to do to have a chance to win a lot of games.”