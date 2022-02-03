Wallace opens baseball season Friday at nationally-ranked filled tournament

Wallace College baseball coach Mackey Sasser says this about his team’s upcoming opening weekend. “We’re going to find out how we stack up against some of the best teams in the country.”
The Govs begin the 2022 baseball season Friday afternoon when they take on the Miami-Dade County Sharks in the Panama City Beach College Baseball Classic. This tournament features 16 junior college baseball teams from all of the country. Eleven of these teams are ranked nationally.
In addition to Wallace and Miami-Dade, other perennial powerhouses that will be participating are San Jacinto Community College, St. Johns River State College, Chattahoochee Valley, and Delgado Community College.
The Governors are no slouch themselves. Last year, Wallace finished as runner up in Alabama’s state junior college tournament. Several players went on to sign Division I baseball scholarships. But just as important for this year, the Govs have five returning starters on offense and the top four starting pitchers from last season. Several of them have already signed to play at four-year schools.
“We’ll build around our returning starters on offense,” Sasser said. “The key for us is our pitching staff and everyone staying healthy. We didn’t have depth last year, but we’ve got a lot more depth this year. So it’s going to be an interesting year for us. We’ve got guys that are competing for jobs and that’s a plus for us.
“As far as position players, there are kids on this team that could start for a lot of teams that aren’t even going to start for us. I could play two different lineups if I wanted to. That’s a great thing to have, but it’s also a bad thing because you have kids that deserve to be playing.”
The returning starters are Chaz Salter at third base, Ethan Kavanaugh at second, Don Williams at first, Calin Smith in right field (who is currently injured), and Zane Faulk in left field. Faulk was the Player of the Year last season in the Southern Division.
Returning starting pitchers are Clete Hartzog, Dakota Copeland, Carlos Nolasco and Brice Dillmore (who is returning from labrum surgery). Sasser said the bullpen has been built up so he has four or five guys that he could use at any time if necessary.
“I’m looking for a lot of good things out of our pitching staff. The key for our pitching staff is to hold us in the game and let our offense get to ticking so we can do what we have to do to have a chance to win a lot of games.”
Sasser says unlike some of his teams in the past, this may not be a big home run hitting team. He believes most of his guys will hit for average. However he does have power in the lineup, but that has yet to be seen as far as playing every day. Plus, he said the five returning guys all have speed.
“I’m not worried about power,” Sasser said. “I’m worried about getting on base and scoring runs and doing the things we need to do to win ball games.”
Sasser said his biggest concern right now is finding out what every one of his guys can do. Currently, he says if someone goes down, he’s got guys that can come in for them. But it may not be the ideal situation.
“Right now, with my right fielder being down, I don’t have a true right fielder out there. Brice Dillmore (starting pitcher) is returning from surgery so I look for him to slowly get back in the rotation. Brandon Lewis is another pitcher coming off surgery. We’ve got to bring him back slowly. He is just starting throwing off the mound.
“My number one catcher Bryce Behmer (a transfer from NC State) is also coming off surgery and he won’t start until just before conference season. He’s a really good receiver, a really good hitter, and an overall good catcher. We’ve got guys that catch. They’ll just have to fill the roll.”
As Sasser enters his 25th year, he’ll be joined by two new assistant coaches. Ryan Ihle, assistant coach and recruiting coordinator, comes to Wallace after his last stop as an assistant coach at Cloud County Community College in Concordia, Kansas. Spencer Price is the new pitching coach. He comes to Wallace after being a pitcher for Mississippi State. Sasser said these are probably the best two tandem coaches he’s ever had.