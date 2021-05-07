Wallace rallies to win tourney opener

OZARK – For seven innings, the Wallace Govs appeared to be dead in the water. In their opening game of the ACCC Baseball tournament at Eagle Stadium, Wallace State–Hanceville pitcher P.J. Mahoney kept the Govs' hitters confused.
But in the eighth inning, Mahoney was taken out of the game and it was if someone threw the Govs a life jacket. Against the Lions relief pitching, the Govs quickly went from down three runs to scoring four and coming way with a 4-3 victory.
The win means the Govs remain in the winner’s bracket and will now play at 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon against the winner of the Snead State/LBW matchup.
Here’s how the drama unfolded. The Govs had managed only four hits in the first seven innings against Mahoney but hadn’t managed to break through on the scoreboard. This, despite having numerous scoring opportunities.
Meanwhile Hanceville had scored single runs in the second, fifth, and seventh innings off Gov starter Clete Hartzog to take a 3-0 lead. Trey Wright came on in the eighth inning to replace Mahoney on the mound.
Ethan Kavanagh was the second batter to face Wright. He connected for a long home run that cleared the centerfield wall at Eagle Stadium. Chaz Salter was next and he delivered a triple off the centerfield wall. Zane Faulk followed with fly ball to center that was deep enough to score Salter. After not scoring for seven innings, the Govs now trailed by only a single run after eight, 3-2.
Wallace closer Diego Arredondo entered the game in the top of the ninth to hold the Lions where they were and give his team a chance to come back and win the game in the bottom half. Unbeknownst to head coach Mackey Sasser, Arredondo hadn’t thrown a single warm-up pitch before taking the mound.
Arredondo gave up a single to Breydon Edmondson, and then a perfectly executed bunt single to Nicho Jordan. With two on base and no one out, Wallace catcher Boris Pena came to the aid of his pitcher. First, Pena picked off Edmondson who had wandered to far off second base. Then he threw out Jordan who was attempting to steal second base. Arredondo then struck out the next batter to end the inning.
Having gotten out of that jam, the Govs offense went right to work in the bottom of the ninth. Myles White led off the inning with a double to right field. Pena then displayed his offensive skills and singled to center field to plate the tying run.
Already assured of at least a tie, Pena was replaced by pinch-runner Brent Buford. Michael Brewer was called on to bunt Buford into scoring position, but he did much more than that.
Brewer laid down a perfect bunt and would probably have been safe, but the throw was wide, pulling the first baseman into the path of the runner. The two collided and the ball ended up in foul territory down the right field line. Buford was able to circle the bases and score the winning run all the way from first base.
“This was one heck of a game,” Sasser said. “I’m just glad we won it. The first thing I want to do if give credit to their pitcher (Mahoney). He kept us off balance the entire game. We couldn’t get anything going.”
“I am proud of my guys. Despite what was happening, they didn’t quit. We hung in there and were able to battle back. Maybe this will give us a little momentum going into tomorrow’s game.”
Although he came away with a no decision, Hartzog also tossed a good game for the Govs. He threw 7 1/3 innings, struck out five, walked four, and hit one batter.
Mahoney threw seven innings, stuck out two, walked three and only surrendered four hits and no runs.