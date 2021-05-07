Wallace rallies to win tourney opener

Wallace closer Diego Arredondo entered the game in the top of the ninth to hold the Lions where they were and give his team a chance to come back and win the game in the bottom half. Unbeknownst to head coach Mackey Sasser, Arredondo hadn’t thrown a single warm-up pitch before taking the mound.

Arredondo gave up a single to Breydon Edmondson, and then a perfectly executed bunt single to Nicho Jordan. With two on base and no one out, Wallace catcher Boris Pena came to the aid of his pitcher. First, Pena picked off Edmondson who had wandered to far off second base. Then he threw out Jordan who was attempting to steal second base. Arredondo then struck out the next batter to end the inning.

Having gotten out of that jam, the Govs offense went right to work in the bottom of the ninth. Myles White led off the inning with a double to right field. Pena then displayed his offensive skills and singled to center field to plate the tying run.

Already assured of at least a tie, Pena was replaced by pinch-runner Brent Buford. Michael Brewer was called on to bunt Buford into scoring position, but he did much more than that.