Wallace sweeps baseball doubleheader from Coastal North

What mattered the most was the Wallace College Govs came away with two conference baseball wins Saturday afternoon against the Coastal Alabama North Eagles.

Wallace won the the opener 7-2 and completed the sweep with a 6-2 victory in Game 2 of a doubleheader.

But how the Govs got there was certainly not textbook baseball, especially in the second game.

In Game 2, the two teams combined for a total of 17 walks and two hit batters, meaning 19 batters reached base without ever putting the ball in play. The Eagles used four pitchers who combined to walk 12 Govs. Wallace used three pitchers to issue seven free passes (five base-on-balls and two hit batters).

Even though they won the contest, the Govs only had two hits in this walk-a-thon. One was an RBI single from Auston Welsh in the second inning and the other was a two-run homer from Jacob Pierce in the third. The only other run that wasn’t a bases-load walk was a sacrifice fly from Pierce in the fourth.

The first game was a little more conventional. The Wallace Govs got a lead-off home run from recent Troy signee Ethan Kavanagh and an outstanding pitching performance from Dakota Copeland, setting the stage for the win.

For his part, Copeland had a complete game, four-hit performance. He struck out four, walked one and hit a batter in seven innings of work.

Kavanaugh’s solo homer was the first of three runs the Govs scored in the opening inning. After Zane Faulk walked and Jake Killingsworth singled, Kade Snell brought both of them home with his two-RBI single to centerfield.

The Govs padded their lead in the fifth inning. Faulk hit an RBI double to center and later came home on single to centerfield from Michael Machin. That put the Govs up 5-0.

The only runs Copeland gave up came in the fifth. After a lead-off single by Josiah Miller, Hunter Tillman plated him with an RBI single. Although the Eagles eventually loaded the bases, they only managed to score one more run. That came on a routine ground out.

The Govs got both of those runs back. Kavanaugh’s RBI single in the bottom half of the inning knocked in Auston Welsh who had singled. And in the sixth, Killingsworth hit a long sacrifice fly to centerfield that scored Gio Ferraro.

Wallace and Coastal North split their four game conference series — each sweeping at home.

The Govs are now 10-6 in conference play, 20-14 overall. Wallace is scheduled to host Central Alabama this Tuesday afternoon and will return to conference play Thursday when they host Coastal Alabama-East.