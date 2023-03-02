A pair of former Wicksburg High School standouts combined to pitch the Wallace Govs to victory Thursday afternoon. Sophomore Kade Snell and freshman Jackson Glover combined to strike out 13 batters as the Wallace Govs beat the Central Alabama Trojans 8-2.

Snell tossed seven complete innings and stuck out 10 while giving up only four hits and one run. Glover pitched the last two innings, striking out three and giving up two hits including a solo home run.

“Good pitching. That’s what led to this win,” Wallace coach Ryan Ihle said. “When your starting pitcher throws strikes, it makes it easy to call pitches.”

Despite his outstanding pitching performance, Snell gave all the credit to his teammates.

“It’s easy to pitch when you have the defense that we have,” Snell said. “Those seven other guys behind me and Ellis (Yohn) behind the plate, that makes my job much easier. I can pitch with confidence.”

The Govs didn’t commit a single error in the game.

Still, 10 strikeouts didn’t require much defense. Snell credits that to just being comfortable.

“Credit Coach Ryan for calling a really good game,” he said. “We were both on the same page all game. I didn’t have to shake him off once.”

The pitching was only half the story. The other half was the Govs offense.

The Govs had 10 hits in the game, five batters walked, and two runs scored on Trojan errors.

The Govs took the lead in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI single from Sean Darnell. After Central tied the game in the top of the second, the Govs then scored seven unanswered runs.

The Govs tied the game on an RBI single from Carlos Vasquez in the bottom of the second,

Then in the third, the Govs scored two runs on one play without the benefit of a hit. With the bases loaded, Corey Berry hit a ground ball to second base. One run scored, but in an attempt to turn a double play, the Trojans threw the ball away allowing a second run to score.

Wallace tacked on a single run in the sixth and three more in the seventh.

The Govs will next play Saturday in Marianna, at 4 p.m. against Grand Rapids and against Chipola at 7.