History has been made by Wallace Community College pitcher/designated hitter/first baseman Kade Snell. In addition to all of his previous awards, on Monday morning Snell was named the 2023 NJCAA Division I National Baseball Player of the Year.

The former Wicksburg High School standout becomes the first player from Wallace to ever receive this prestigious award and is also believed to the first player from Alabama to be so honored.

This latest recognition comes a little more than a week after Snell was named an NJCAA First Team All-American. He is only the eighth player from Wallace to also be named an All-American.

Speaking from Cade Cod, Massachusetts, where he is currently playing summer baseball, Snell was both thankful and honored.

“That's awesome,” he said. "I'm just so thankful for the opportunity that Wallace gave me. I couldn't be more appreciative of such an award. And the teammates I have met through Wallace, all the coaches - Ryan Ihle, CJ Upshaw, Spencer Price, and I can't forget Mackey Sasser.

"It has been a pleasure to rep the Govs uniform with all the guys that were side by side with me. I also can't thank our A.D. Ryan Spry enough for all the help and support he gave us and our program, as well as Ms. Mandy (Wise, director of advising and counseling). She's awesome!

"Thank you to all of Wallace, the brothers I have made along the way and the friendships that came with the entire school. My time at junior college was everything I could have ever needed. It was the needed push for my baseball career. I'll always be a Gov for life!”

With the stats Snell put up this year, it’s easy to see why he received this award and so many others. Snell was 10-0 on the mound this past season and led the state with 87 strikeouts. He had an earned run average of 1.86.

At the plate, he hit .393, had 70 RBIS and 13 home runs. Snell previously won awards as the Alabama Sports Writers Association Community College Athlete of the Year, as well as All-Conference and All-District Pitcher and Player of the Year.

Wallace athletic director Dr. Ryan Spry said Snell is a special student both on and off the field.

“Kade is such a unique talent, with the ability to compete at an All-American caliber on the mound, in the field, and at the plate," Spry said. "His abilities were on full display this spring, and I’m absolutely thrilled that he is being recognized for his outstanding season.

"More than being able to witness firsthand his athletic prowess, though, I am so grateful I was able to get to know Kade personally over the past two years. He is a young man of exemplary character who daily showcases impeccable leadership qualities, and I cannot wait to see him experience continued success in the future. “

And Wallace College head coach Ryan Ihle was equally as complimentary.

“Kade is an exceptional young man, both on and off the field," Ihle said. "As his coach, I could not be prouder of his achievements as the NJCAA National Player of the Year and his contributions to our team as a pitcher and designated hitter.

"Kade's dedication, work ethic, and leadership qualities made him a role model for his teammates and an asset to our program. His commitment to excellence extends beyond the diamond, and he consistently demonstrates outstanding character and sportsmanship.

"Kade's success is a testament to his remarkable talent and the exceptional person he is. He will go down as one of the greatest to ever wear a Govs uniform.”

Snell is currently spending his summer playing baseball in the prestigious Cape Cod League. This fall, he will join the University of Alabama baseball program.