WIREGRASS SPORTS HALL OF FAME: For Ricky Render, it all started with sticks and rocks

The success in sports for Ricky Render, who will be inducted with five others into the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday night, all began by picking up sticks and rocks around his home in Wicksburg.

“I lived out in the country and didn’t really have any friends around to play with, so I would go out and make up games,” Render said.

It included using sticks like a bat and rocks like a ball to play pretend baseball games around his pond.

“There was a dam down on the right hand side … with the widest part being center field, then there was a little island that would jut out in left,” Render said of his makeshift baseball field.

“So I would just pick up a stick, pick up rocks, and if I hit the dam that was a double. If I hit the one that jutted out that was a triple, and if I hit it all the way over, it was a home run.

“Just picking up a stick and different shaped rocks, I didn’t know but I was actually training myself to play baseball, because you had to know how to maneuver the bat to get it to go in the direction you wanted. And you’re using all kinds of different rocks.”

There were other ways he passed the time of day.

“I would go out in front of our house – it was a brick house – and I would take rubber balls, throw and bounce them (off house) and catch them,” Render said. “I would throw balls up on the roof and be underneath them and have to react to catch them.

“Not knowing, but out there playing kids games, I learned hand-eye coordination and how to maneuver the ball go to wherever you wanted it to.”

Render would become a four-sport athlete at Wicksburg High School and later a three-year starter on the Florida State football team as an offensive lineman.

He will join Tim Hulsey, Randy Nolen, Janie Wiggins, Randy Griffin and Grady Elmore to represent the 28th class of inductees to be ushered into the hall at the Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center on Saturday beginning at 7 p.m. during a dinner banquet.

At Wicksburg from 1976 until 1979, Render excelled in baseball, basketball, football and ran track.

As a center in basketball, Render was named All-Conference and All-Area. In track, he won the shot put competition in every meet his senior year and ranked in the top five in the state. In baseball, he was a pitcher and first baseman and earned All-Conference and All-Area honors. He didn’t strike out his senior year and had at least one hit in every game with a batting average over .500.

“It was a lot easier than hitting a rock,” Render said of not striking out. “You’re using the same bat and you’re using the same ball. It’s not like you’re throwing up a rock and it’s windy. Hitting a baseball was easy compared to what I did as a kid.”

In football, Render played offense, defense, punted, kicked off and kicked extra points and field goals. He was named All-Conference and All-Area as a junior and senior and only came out of the game for three plays his entire senior year while playing fullback and on the defensive line.

At 6-foot-4, 235 pounds as a senior in high school who was extremely athletic, he realized football may be his best option and signed with Florida State to play for legendary coach Bobby Bowden.

“They saw the athletic ability in me playing football because in football, I played defensive line and I was a running back or tight end on offense,” Render said.” I did the punting, kicked off, extra points and field goals. So I basically never came off the field, but I loved that. I was a person who just wanted to compete.”

He started for three years as a guard on the offensive line for the Seminoles and won the scholastic award three years for having the best grades on the team. While at FSU, the team made two Orange Bowl appearances, one Gator Bowl and one Peach Bowl.

There was a time Bowden considered moving Render a different position.

“They even asked me to move to defense one time because our offense was so much better than our defense and because I hit so hard and was so fast,” Render said. “I told coach Bowden, ‘I’ll play anywhere you want me to play, but I just want to play. I just want to be on the field playing.’”

Realizing he might not earn a first team position on defense, Render opted to stay on the offensive side where he was entrenched as a starter.

“I was just thinking, ‘I just want to play and be out there helping,’” Render said. “I was first team on offense and I said, ‘I would rather play offense, because I just want to play. I don’t want to have time on the bench if I could be playing.

“I’ve regretted to this day I may have made him mad, but I was honest about it. You know, he (Bowden) said you can do whatever you want to do. Again, I just wanted to play and contribute.”

Render signed a free agent contract with the Dallas Cowboys of the NFL following his senior season at FSU, but the knee injury eventually led to his release.

He’s thankful for the coaches that have influenced him along the way, including his primary high school coach, Tom Vickers, along with Bowden and even the short time he spent with Tom Landry at Dallas.

“All the guidance that they gave me … coach Vickers and coach Bowden and Tom Landry the little bit of time I was there … meant the world to me,” Render said. “It’s one thing to have the will to succeed and win, but you can’t do that without good leaders leading you and showing you the way.

“And my parents were always supportive and at every game. That means a lot.”