WIREGRASS SPORTS HALL OF FAME: Hulsey made his mark for ESCC baseball

Tim Hulsey, who will be inducted with five others into the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday night, has coached baseball somewhere for 50 years.

He’s most noted for his time at Enterprise State Community College, where he coached for 28 seasons. Along the way, he’s earned many accomplishments and touched plenty of lives. Yet being included among the WSHOF selections isn’t something he saw coming.

So, how does the 72-year-old coach feel about his induction into the local hall of fame?

“This is an honor I never expected throughout my life,” Hulsey said. “I’ve had guys tell me I’ve impacted their lives in positive ways, but the truth is, players and students I’ve had impacted me in so many more ways than I can count.

“An honor like this one really belongs to these players and to my family who have put up with me so many years.”

Hulsey, Randy Nolen, Ricky Render, Janie Wiggins, Grady Elmore and Randy Griffin will represent the 28th class of inductees to be ushered into the hall at the Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center on Saturday beginning at 7 p.m. during a dinner banquet. The class was chosen to originally be inducted in 2020, but planned banquets the past two years were canceled due to COVID-19.

Tickets to attend are $50 and must be purchased or reserved in advance by contacting the WSHOF secretary Janna Everett Holland by email at jannaholland417@gmail.com or by phone at 334-701-9938.

After graduating from Birmingham’s Berry (now Hoover) High School, Hulsey walked on to Auburn University’s baseball team before eventually entering coaching.

A graduate assistant under the legendary Eddie Stanky at the University of South Alabama, Hulsey coached at Prattville, Opelika, Woodlawn and Hewitt-Trussville high schools before he arrived at Enterprise State Community College for the 1986-87 school year and stayed there until 2014.

Hulsey was at ESCC long enough to coach several father-and-son combinations. His dentist and pharmacist both played for him.

Following that lengthy ESCC run, Hulsey was a volunteer assistant coach at New Brockton High School, working under his son, Will.

When Will Hulsey moved to Enterprise High School as an assistant coach, Tim followed him and is currently working under head coach Matt Whitton, one of Tim Hulsey’s players at ESCC, as are fellow assistants Barry Burns and Scott Burdeshaw.

Hulsey coached former Major Leaguer Mike Mordecai and current Troy University assistant coach Adam Godwin, who played in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization.

More than a dozen of Hulsey’s ESCC players were drafted by Major League Baseball organizations. Many are currently coaching at Wiregrass area high schools and at other schools in several states and Washington, D.C. A few have retired.

As a coach at ESCC, Hulsey oversaw a successful program for many years.

For the 1988-89 season, Hulsey was the Alabama Junior College Conference Southern Division Coach of the Year. In 1997, the Boll Weevils were the Alabama Junior College Division II runner-ups.

Hulsey was inducted into the Alabama Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2020, being recognized for his many years of service in baseball.

Now he will be able to add WSHOF inductee to his list of honors.