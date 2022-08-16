WIREGRASS SPORTS HALL OF FAME: Janie Wiggins had passion for volleyball

At one point and time, Janie Wiggins thought she might be an accountant.

After one college semester, she realized it wasn’t her calling and decided to do something she felt she would enjoy – physical education classes and coaching sports.

Now 30 years later, the path in coaching sports, especially in her “passion” sport of volleyball, has led her to induction into the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame.

Wiggins will be inducted on Saturday night at 7 p.m. along with five others during a dinner banquet ceremony at the Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center in Dothan.

A three-sport standout at Kinston High and later a volleyball star at Troy State, Wiggins coached volleyball teams at Enterprise State Community College (1995-96), Kinston High School (2000-11) and Enterprise High School (2012-2019), amassing a 631-249 record, including a state title in 2006 and a state runner-up team in 2003 at Kinston. Sixteen of her 20 high school teams advanced to the state tournament.

Wiggins is currently going into her second season as head volleyball coach at Lurleen B. Wallace Community College.

Wiggins was also a softball coach at ESCC and at Kinston, winning a state title at the latter.

While coaching, she was a member of the AHSAA Volleyball Committee for 18 years and was named the Dothan Eagle Coach of the Year six times. She was named the National Federation of High Schools State Coach of the Year in 2007 and received the AHSAA’s Bubba Scott Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016. She was also a highly-active member of the Wiregrass Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

It all began, though, with a decision after her first college semester at Montgomery’s Huntingdon College.

“My first year in college, I was an accounting major,” Wiggins said. “It took me the first semester to realize, ‘Um, this is just not my cup of tea.’ I was fooling myself (about being an accountant).

“I had always loved physical education and I had a lot of people tell me you need to do something that if you had to work 40-50 hours a week that wouldn’t feel like work to you, something that you would just enjoy. I thought if I could do one thing that I would enjoy it would be being in the PE classroom all day long. I couldn’t think of anything more I would enjoy than that.

“So in my freshman year in college, I changed my major to teaching physical education and I knew I wanted to coach. I played all three sports, but my passion was always volleyball.”

She now says teaching and coaching “never felt like work.”

Her love of sports began at an early age as she grew up on a farm in the small Coffee County community of Ino, just northeast of Kinston. She said she always had some sort of ball in her hand, usually throwing one at a wall or serving volleyballs over the family clothesline.

She followed in the footsteps of her older sisters, Diane and Anita, who played volleyball at Kinston, and her brother, Michael, who played basketball at the school. Though she played a lot with her siblings, Wiggins feels her athletic ability actually developed through another source as a kid.

“I would say my athletic ability and physical capability came from working on the farm during my whole childhood, whether it was laying down irrigation pipes or just the manual labor you do on a farm,” Wiggins said.

She played all three sports offered at Kinston – volleyball, basketball and softball.

“I enjoyed all of them, but I really enjoyed basketball a lot just because I like contact in sports,” Wiggins said. “That is not the case for a lot of girls, but I was aggressive and I liked the fact it was a contact sport and I might have had a little mean streak in me. So I enjoyed basketball, but I was so much better at volleyball.”

Volleyball, she felt, was her ticket to college.

“I really loved it,” Wiggins said. “I really felt God had gifted me with that ability and that is the talent he had given me that I wanted to utilize it to get my education.”

She was encouraged by coaches, including her high school coach at Kinston, Amelia Rhoades, to pursue her talent to the college level. She also said attending summer camps also sparked her interest.

“She (Rhoades) had Judy Green come in, Becky Dickinson and others come in,” Wiggins said, referring to legendary high school coaches in the state at the time. “She would have all these coaches come in and they were always really encouraging to me and encouraging me to play at that level.

“All those little things and the encouragement I received at those camps from those other coaches really encouraged me to take that path.”

After graduating from Kinston in 1990, she played at Huntingdon College for two seasons before transferring to Troy. Following the completion of her education at Troy, she earned her first coaching shot at Enterprise State Community College, which was starting volleyball and softball programs. She soon added a teaching role at ESCC after earning a Masters’ degree.

“I started on my Masters and finished in a year and I was teaching more hours than department heads and coaching two sports and all three were part-time positions,” Wiggins said.

Two years later, she returned to her alma mater at Kinston as assistant volleyball coach under Rhoades, a role she held two years before taking over as the Bulldogs head coach in 2000, which started a 20-year head coaching career there and at Enterprise before retiring after the 2018-19 academic year.

Wiggins said her success wouldn’t have been possible without the support of her husband of 31 years, Dewayne, who she said “sacrificed a lot” to allow her to do what she did, as well as the support of her daughters, Alex (23), Ali (20), and Abigail (15). In fact, one of her career highlights was being able to coach her three daughters, including Abigail at the Deep South Volleyball Club.

Wiggins stressed her success as a coach can be attributed mostly to her two biggest coaching influences and mentors, Rhoades and Melanie Davis, her coach at Troy. She will join both as a Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame member on Saturday.

“I learned a lot from Mrs. Rhoades and I learned a lot from Melanie,” Wiggins said, saying Rhoades, “did a really good of helping to develop your basic fundamental skills so my core or my basic skills were strong because of her instruction to be honest.”

But developing skills was only part of their influence, said Wiggins.

“I would say standards in class I most definitely picked up from them along with dedication from Mrs. Rhoades. Melanie helped me develop a plan for what my style would be and being able to have that relationship with your players yet maintain that respect.

“You can’t be best friends with them, but it’s Ok to like them. There are some people (coaches) that just keep that distance, but I always believed it was important to have relationships with your players and they know there is a boundary there. Of course, Mrs. Rhoades did too (talking about relationships), but I felt like Melanie helped me with the motivation that there is more than just Xs and Os and playing the game.”

Rhoades’ impact, in particular, helped Wiggins set goals in whatever she did. In fact, it is because of Rhoades that makes induction into the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame special for Wiggins. Rhoades, a 2006 inductee, is the current president of the WSHOF.

“It’s one of those milestones that you dream of that’s hard to believe it is a reality,” Wiggins said of her upcoming induction. “That has always been a goal of mine to be able to do that. Mrs. Rhoades heading that up makes it even more special that I was able to reach that milestone in my career.

“When she reached that milestone (in 2006), I said I need to try to accomplish that.”

Now, she has accomplished it.

Not bad for someone who almost became an accountant.