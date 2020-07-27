Cottonwood Bears get to work under new coach Dustin Harrison

Monday was officially the first day of fall practice as allowed by the Alabama High School Athletic Association for the upcoming football season.
For most, like Cottonwood coach Dustin Harrison and a few Bear senior players, it wasn’t much different than the voluntary workouts teams such as the south Houston County program have had since June 1.
Still, Monday was a jolt of mental surge for the coach and players toward the scheduled season opener less than four weeks away.
“It definitely does feel like we are getting closer to the football season now,” Cottonwood senior wide receiver/safety Landen Richardson said. “I know everybody is excited for it.”
The Bears practiced for two hours Monday from 9-11 a.m., lifting weights and holding classroom X’s and O’s at the start before moving outside in shorts and shirts.
“Technically, there was not much different about it,” said Harrison, who enters his first year as head coach of the Bears after serving as defensive coordinator at Dale County last season.
“It is just a different feel that ‘Hey, we are working towards the season.’ They know they are working towards the real deal now. It seems closer.”
Bear senior middle linebacker and offensive center/guard Caleb Hamilton admitted the practice didn’t feel any “different” than the summer workouts, but also noted there were some signs during the “first practice” indicating the season was right around the corner.
Cottonwood opens on Friday, Aug. 21 versus New Brockton in a game to be played at Enterprise’s Bates Memorial Stadium.
“It (the season) is coming in (focus) because we are putting in more stuff to our offense and defense and getting our kicking in,” Hamilton said. “I feel that is when it really starts to show that it is almost kickoff time.”
According to an AHSAA best practice release last Thursday, teams who choose to start practice this week are required to use it as an acclimation period in shorts and shirts with helmets also allowed. Next Wednesday, Aug. 3, and Thursday, Aug. 4, teams can add shoulder pads before donning full pads on Friday, Aug. 5. Opening contests are Aug. 20-21.
Harrison gave Cottonwood players off last week, knowing if all goes well, the Bears will practice the next 14 weeks and perhaps longer if they make the playoffs. He said the week off was noticeable on Monday.
“We took a week off last week, trying to give everybody a rest before practice starts up and there were a lot of kids that had forgotten things, so we had to brush back up and had to review back over things,” Harrison said.
Richardson noted it took the players awhile to get rolling after missing a week. He said many of the players went to the beach last week.
“We didn’t have the energy at first and were all quiet in the weight room, but then we got out on the football field and once we started running, we all started getting hyped up and we were ready to go,” Richardson said.
Hamilton said the practice was “OK” overall, but also felt it picked up toward the end.
“Practice today was OK, but we will get better,” Hamilton said. “It was hotter today than normally what it is and we had a week off, but we are getting back into the swing of things.”
Though Cottonwood had been on the practice field for most of the summer, Harrison said Monday’s first official fall practice was an opportunity for players to learn how to practice with enthusiasm.
He stressed the word opportunity since several associations in the United States have canceled the season because of COVID-19 concerns. The AHSAA announced last week it plans for its teams to play this fall and on time.
“Enthusiasm, learn how to practice and how to bring enthusiasm and energy to practice,” Harrison said of the opening week focus. “That is big emphasis right now – being excited about what you are doing, excited to be able to play football, excited to play with your brothers and excited to have the opportunity to play because there are a lot of places where they don’t, a lot of people aren’t capable of playing.”
New Brockton to play at Bates Memorial: With renovations continuing to Gamecock Stadium, New Brockton head coach Zack Holmes announced that the Gamecocks have moved two early-season home games to Enterprise and Bates Memorial Stadium.
New Brockton’s home stadium is undergoing a $1 million stadium improvement project, which moves the home side to what used to be the visitor’s side and also includes a new entrance, new concession stand, restrooms and bleachers.
Bates Memorial Stadium, located in downtown Enterprise, was the iconic home of Enterprise High School football from 1956-2010.
The Gamecocks’ first game on Aug. 21 against Cottonwood and Sept. 11 against Daleville will be played at Bates, said Holmes on Monday. Other games are undecided.
The New Brockton coach expects the Gamecocks to play some games at campus, but wasn’t sure what games yet. He said it depended on the continued construction as well as the final inspections for the restroom and other buildings.
