Cottonwood Bears get to work under new coach Dustin Harrison

Cottonwood opens on Friday, Aug. 21 versus New Brockton in a game to be played at Enterprise’s Bates Memorial Stadium.

“It (the season) is coming in (focus) because we are putting in more stuff to our offense and defense and getting our kicking in,” Hamilton said. “I feel that is when it really starts to show that it is almost kickoff time.”

According to an AHSAA best practice release last Thursday, teams who choose to start practice this week are required to use it as an acclimation period in shorts and shirts with helmets also allowed. Next Wednesday, Aug. 3, and Thursday, Aug. 4, teams can add shoulder pads before donning full pads on Friday, Aug. 5. Opening contests are Aug. 20-21.

Harrison gave Cottonwood players off last week, knowing if all goes well, the Bears will practice the next 14 weeks and perhaps longer if they make the playoffs. He said the week off was noticeable on Monday.

“We took a week off last week, trying to give everybody a rest before practice starts up and there were a lot of kids that had forgotten things, so we had to brush back up and had to review back over things,” Harrison said.

Richardson noted it took the players awhile to get rolling after missing a week. He said many of the players went to the beach last week.